How to play Hotring Circuit Races in GTA Online for 3x bonuses

GTA Online’s new weekly update is out now, allowing players to earn triple rewards by competing in Hotring Circuit Races.

They are popularly known as the San Andreas Super Sport Series, which is directly inspired by real-life NASCAR. Players can participate in it and earn 3X GTA$ and RP throughout the week.

However, one might wonder how to start these races in the game. This article will share everything players need to know about participating in the Hotring Circuit Races in GTA Online.

A brief guide about the Hotring Circuit Races in GTA Online

The San Andreas Super Sports Series is a racing series that includes 10 different Stunt Races on NASCAR-style circuits. As the whole theme is based around real-life racing, there’s only one vehicle that players can use - the Declasse Hotring Sabre.

The Hotring Sabre is a 2-door stock-racing car added to GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. It’s based on two real-life NASCAR stock cars:

1st generation Chevrolet Lumina

5th generation Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, coupled to a 4-speed gearbox, which makes it one of the fastest cars in the Sports class. Players are in luck as the vehicle is available free of cost this week from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. They can also put a free eCola x Sprunk livery on the car in the spirit of the Sprunk vs. eCola competition.

Here’s what players need to do to start the Hotring Circuit Races in GTA Online:

Go to Options. Then go to Jobs, and select Play Jobs. Head to Rockstar Created and scroll down to select Stunt Races. Start a Hotring Circuit race.

It is quite simple to play any of the 10 available Hotring Circuit races and players can start in any sequence. Here’s a complete list of all the races available in the San Andreas Super Sports Series in the game:

Hotring Circuit - Chiliad Peak Raceway

Hotring Circuit - City Slick

Hotring Circuit - Double Helix

Hotring Circuit - Downtown

Hotring Circuit - El Gordo Threeway

Hotring Circuit - La Mesa

Hotring Circuit - Sandy Shores

Hotring Circuit - Trenchway

Hotring Circuit - Vespucci

Hotring Circuit – Vinewood

Players can play any of the aforementioned races and earn triple rewards through the end of the Sprunk vs. eCola Event. On Newswire, Rockstar Games stated the following:

“As founding sponsors of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series, Sprunk and eCola are also proud to announce that the SSASS Series’ prize purses will be tripled through the end of the Sprunk vs. eCola Event.”

Players can also pick up a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit from any clothing store in the game. Each pick will be considered a vote for brand loyalty. Rockstar added:

“After September 14, votes will be counted and the number of Crew Members plus the tally of drinks consumed and Bodysuits claimed (more on that below) will determine the winner. The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket along with a GTA$300K bonus for all those who've logged in during the event.”

Rockstar has done a great job in pushing NASCAR-type racing once again. With the theme of the competition, players can pick up their favorite beverage while earning triple bonuses in the Hotring Circuit races throughout the week.

