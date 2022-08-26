Rockstar bans the term "GTA 6" from their Twitch chat

GTA fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming title in the series, however, it looks like Rockstar Games doesn’t want them to talk about it in their chat.

According to a screenshot on Reddit posted by user Agitated_Doughnut_11, GTAForums community found that the developers have banned fans from mentioning Grand Theft Auto 6 on their Twitch channel. Rockstar previously banned the same from their YouTube channel as well.

Rockstar doesn’t want fans to bring up GTA 6 on Twitch

As per the aforementioned screenshot, a fan tried to talk about the next title on Rockstar’s Twitch stream, but both of their attempts were unsuccessful. Here’s what happened on the stream:

First, they tried to write “Announce GTA 6 now” but the message didn’t go live.

Then, they tried to write “Hello,” and it got posted with an issue.

However, when they tried to write “GTA VI,” the filter stopped it from going live once again.

To confirm it, the user tried to write about Grand Theft Auto 5, which did go live.

Every time the user tried to talk about the upcoming game in the chat, they got an error message stating:

“Your message wasn’t posted due to conflicts with the channel’s moderation settings.”

It’s no surprise that Rockstar has taken such a step considering how anxious fans are waiting for the next title in the series. Fans are trying their best to find some information about it, and asking the developers is always considered the best way to receive concrete information.

Here's how some fans reacted to the post:

Even though Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the ban, everything suggests that it is indeed so, especially considering the same thing happened on their YouTube channel previously.

With the success of Grand Theft Auto Online, especially after the release of the new The Criminal Enterprises update, it seems that the developers will want to focus on the current game for some more time. However, fans can expect to see a glimpse of the upcoming game sooner than originally thought.

GTA 6's trailer might drop this October

A famous insider, Tez2, has shared an interesting post on the same forums claiming big things are coming for fans of the series this October. He stated:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online. On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

He further added:

“A year ago, we had this interesting mystery hunt, the mysterious picture just happened to be displayed within Lil’ Probe’Inn, a UFO-themed bar.”

According to the source, seeing UFOs in Grand Theft Auto Online might coincide with the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, as per the “mysterious picture” found last year in the trilogy's definitive edition. Here’s an original post of the findings:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has done a pretty great job in keeping a complete silence about the upcoming title, but it should only be a matter of time before they break the ice.

