5 of the cheapest new cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises has been a success so far, adding tons of great content, including brand-new cars. The game has received nine fascinating vehicles from the likes of Lampadati, Omnis, Bravado, and many more.

However, most new cars are quite expensive and beginners might not be able to afford them. With that being said, expensive vehicles don’t always mean the best and cheapest ones are not necessarily weak.

Let's look at the five cheapest cars added in GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update.

Top five new and affordable cars in GTA Online in 2022

5) Lampadati Corsita (1,795,000)

At number five is Lampadati Corsita, a two-door sports coupe added to GTA Online, the design of which seems to be inspired by the real-life Maserati MC20.

On the performance side, the car seems to be powered by a powerful V12 engine, quite similar to the one found in Torero, Toros, and Infernus Classic. The engine is coupled to an eight-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Players can purchase the vehicle at Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

4) Omnis e-GT ($1,795,000)

Next on the list is the Omnis e-GT, a 4-door all-electric sports saloon added to GTA Online, with design cues taken from the real-life 2020 Audi e-Tron GT.

On the performance side, the car is powered by two electric motors powering all four wheels. For a sports class electric vehicle, it has great acceleration that helps it reach 60 mph in two to three seconds. It is also compatible with Imani-tech and can be upgraded to RC Bandito or equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammer.

The car is available to be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

3) Bravado Greenwood ($1,465,000)

At number three is the beloved Greenwood, a four-door sedan manufactured by Bravado in GTA Online. It is inspired by the following real-life cars:

1977-1978 Dodge Monaco

1975-1976 Fury

1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1969-1971 Chrysler New Yorker

The vehicle seems to be powered by a V8 engine coupled to a three-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain. Like the Omnis e-GT, Greenwood is also compatible with Imani-tech and can be equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Players can pick the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,465,000 - $1,098,750.

2) Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 ($1,320,000)

Next on the list is the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, a two-door muscle car just added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It’s primarily based on the real-life 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird.

On the performance side, the car has great power in terms of both acceleration and top speed. It can take incredibly tight turns thanks to its excellent handling. Although the car tends to spin out upon taking a turn at high speeds, light steering makes up for it and helps avoid crashes.

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,320,000.

1) Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody ($585,000 - $1,195,000)

Finally, at number one, is the newly released Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody, a custom three-door wide-body hatchback featured in GTA Online. Its classic design is heavily inspired by the following real-life cars:

Suzuki-powered Fiat 500

1970 Fiat Abarth TCR 1000 Berlina Corse

JTR Racing Hayabusa-powered Seat 600

The car seems to be powered by a two-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Although not the best in terms of power, it can reach a decent top speed of 77.05 mph (124.00 k/h).

It’s one of the cheapest cars on the list as it only costs $585,000 for players to convert their standard Brioso 300 ($610,000) into the Widebody variant.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/2qyqsUzub3

Rockstar has done a great job in providing not only expensive vehicles but also affordable ones for players to choose from. With more cars coming this September, car enthusiasts can start collecting all the new rides and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul