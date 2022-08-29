GTA Online fans are enjoying the Sprunk vs eCola event in Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online’s new weekly update has reignited fans' love for caffeinated beverages as the Sprunk vs. eCola event has finally begun.

Sprunk vs eCola is an ongoing in-game event where players need to choose their favorite beverage among the two by voting for it, for a chance to earn a cash prize of GTA$ 300,000 and many more rewards. It looks like the new GTA Online event has been a success, as fans are enjoying it so far.

Fans love the new Sprunk vs eCola event in GTA Online

GTA Online’s new Sprunk vs eCola event is being loved by fans all around the globe. They have enjoyed voting for their choice of beverage in the game, and there is no stopping anytime soon. Fans have been sharing their joyful experiences with some humor on social media.

As seen in the aforementioned post, u/PG3DCake voted for Sprunk and shared the experience on Reddit:

“I've decorated my bathroom but lost function to my organs”

Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the Sprunk vs eCola event on Reddit:

It is good to see fans loving the new content added to GTA Online, as they have been waiting anxiously for the next title in the series.

What is the Sprunk vs eCola event in GTA Online?

Brand loyalty is what matters in the new GTA Online’s Sprunk vs eCola event. Players need to vote for their choice of beverage throughout September 14. To do that, players need to drink eCola or Sprunk from vending machines, Snack Bowls, or Convenience Stores across the open world in Los Santos and Blaine County.

In a Newswire post, Rockstar stated:

“Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and literally be counted. Over the next three weeks, cast votes for your favorite carbonated drink while decked out in official merch to represent your preferred corner of the American soft drink market.”

The winner will be decided after September 14 based on the following:

Number of Crew Members

Total number of drinks consumed

Total number of Bodysuits claimed

The winning team’s players will get a branded Parachute bag, Hat, Varsity Jacket, and a staggering reward of $300K in the game.

Rockstar added:

“Cast as many votes as you like by pounding as many cans of the good stuff as your stomach can handle from Sprunk or eCola vending machines, Convenience Stores, or Snack Bowls across Los Santos and Blaine County — each one counts as a vote.”

To vote for any of the two brands, here is what players can do in the game:

Join the official Sprunk vs eCola Crew on the Social Club network which will count as the first vote

Drink Sprunk or eCola from any vending machines

Claim Sprunk or eCola Bodysuits to represent the chosen brand.

Players can claim Bodysuits by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit any clothing store in the game. Go to the store’s desk Select “Outfit: Bodysuits” Pick up a free eCola or Sprunk Bodysuit

Players can also claim a free Declasse Hotring Saber this week in the spirit of the event. The vehicle is available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can also apply a free eCola X Sprunk livery to add a layer of competitive looks.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/P8A8ZYqks7

Rockstar has done a great job by introducing this in-game contest. With The Criminal Enterprises’s success so far, fans can expect even more new content to come to the game this year.

