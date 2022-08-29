UFOs in GTA Online may hint towards GTA 6, says insider

GTA Online will soon get UFOs, which could also be the first hint for the much-anticipated GTA 6. Fans have been trying hard to unearth concrete information about the upcoming title.

There have been a lot of leaks and rumors related to the game on the internet, however, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed anything. That could change soon, as fans can expect the first hint of the upcoming game in the possible UFO event coming to Grand Theft Auto Online, as reported by Tez2.

UFOs are coming to GTA Online this Halloween with a hint for Grand Theft Auto 6

According to Tez2’s post on GTAForums, Grand Theft Auto Online will see the introduction of UFOs just in time for Halloween. He stated the following:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online.”

Fans can expect to see UFOs this October if the post is believed to be true. Although the concept isn't new to Grand Theft Auto games, seeing UFOs in the skies of Los Santos will be an intriguing sight.

The source further added:

“On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

He suggests that something special will happen on October 23, as the arrival of a special stealth UFO may provide the first hint about the upcoming major title.

Later in the thread, Tez2 also added:

“There’s no in-game hint towards GTA 6 within [GTA Online] files. Rockstar is cautious enough not to do that. But the hint may arrive within the tweet Rockstar will prepare to talk about the UFOs happening on GTA Online. We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar, except the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days or something like that. Thus, hinting at GTA 6‘s announcement.”

He could be referring to the following tweet:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. https://t.co/DsJm8dFhsk

The source also pointed out the picture seen in the Grand Theft Auto trilogy last year, which fans have been unable to identify. If these claims are true, then that picture is already the first hint at an upcoming game. Here’s a full tweet by another insider, Kristy Cloud, sharing the screenshots:

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



Discussion source: Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?) Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… https://t.co/1iHP1jiQML

This is huge news for fans who have been anxiously waiting to hear more about Grand Theft Auto 6. The developers have already confirmed that the next title will set “entertainment benchmarks” for the gaming industry.

Based on current information, what can fans expect from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6?

According to a report by Bloomberg, Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature two protagonists, as opposed to the three seen in its predecessor. The game will also reportedly feature the series’ first Latina female protagonist in a narrative inspired by infamous robbing duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Coupled with that, it is believed to implement the series’ first ever-changing map, based on the fan-favorite Vice City. Due to this, the developers might be expanding the map after the release, adding more missions and new cities for players to enjoy. Aside from these structural changes, the game will also boast detailed interiors throughout its world.

Fans can expect an innocuous touch to the gameplay, as evident by the recent removal of transphobic jokes from the Expanded and Enhanced edition for current-gen consoles.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

As per the report, the game could arrive between April 2023 and March 2024. With that being said, fans are expected to take all of this with a pinch of salt, and wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

