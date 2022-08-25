GTA 6 trailer might be coming in October, says insider

Although Rockstar Games has not confirmed any details about GTA 6 so far, fans can expect the developers to release the game's trailer as early as this October, suggests a report by the well-known insider, Tez2.

The series has been on a roll since the release of Grand Theft Auto Online's The Criminal Enterprises update. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for the series.

Fans might be able to get a glimpse of GTA 6 this October

According to a post by Tez2 on GTAForums, Rockstar has something big planned for fans this October. The post reads:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online. On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

Giving other members of the forum a reason to hear him out, he added:

“Now I know what you thinking, 'Tez is bringing up some GTA Online nonsense on a GTA6 thread. Haven't we had enough of that old-as* game? Plus, it's the reason why Tez's Twitter is staying reverent. Man, I hope the staff ban this guy already.' But hear me out.... A year ago, we had this interesting mystery hunt, the mysterious picture just happened to be displayed within Lil’ Probe’Inn, a UFO-themed bar.”

By "the mysterious picture," the source is referring to an interesting find in Grand Theft Auto Online from last year involving a never-seen-before house featured among the UFO photo display at the Lil’ Probe. Here’s a full tweet shared by another insider, kirstycloud, regarding the same matter.

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



Discussion source: Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?) Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.Discussion source: gtaforums.com/topic/970659-g… https://t.co/1iHP1jiQML

If this is believed to be true, then that house is indeed the first picture related to the next game in the series, though nobody has been able to confirm it so far. Fans have different opinions on the image, with some pointing out it’s from Red Dead Redemption 2 and others implying it's nothing but a stock picture.

Here's how some GTA enthusiasts reacted to the image:

Xin 🌴 @Xinerki @kirstycloud i keep looking at this and the clouds look less like irl and more like rdr2, i cant be the only one who sees that @kirstycloud i keep looking at this and the clouds look less like irl and more like rdr2, i cant be the only one who sees that

RockstarInformer.it @RInformerIT @kirstycloud While i was making an article and a video about this, I noticed that the style of this image is also very similar to a Bully 2 Concept Art from 2017 (obviously the ambience is different): @kirstycloud While i was making an article and a video about this, I noticed that the style of this image is also very similar to a Bully 2 Concept Art from 2017 (obviously the ambience is different): https://t.co/duGUYFEVXO

As previously reported by Bloomberg, the title is going to feature the series’ first female protagonist accompanied by a male one; the concept behind the duo seems to be inspired by the robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA 6 is expected to be released between April 2023 and March 2024. If that’s believed to be true, it seems possible that fans could get a trailer for the game later this year.

Fans are suggested to take all of this information with a pinch of salt and wait for an official announcement from Rockstar.

