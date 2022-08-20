GTA fans want Niko Bellic to make a comeback in GTA 6

The GTA series is on a roll since the developers have confirmed that the next title in the series is currently under development.

Over the past couple of years, fans have been anxiously waiting to learn more about GTA 6's story and characters, or see a glimpse of it. While Rockstar has not shared any details, that does not stop fans from sharing their expectations of the game. It looks like Niko Bellic is someone fans would like to see again.

Niko Bellic is the new favorite to appear in GTA 6

Niko Bellic was the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4. The game was released on 2008. However, the character has left an impression on players’ hearts around the globe.

A Reddit user, TheCrowsNestTV, recently asked a question on social media:

Different users picked various iconic characters, but one name that got repeated again was none other than Niko Bellic.

One user commented:

Another user stated:

Another fan wrote:

It looks like Niko Bellic is still one of the most beloved characters of the series, and fans want to see him back in some capacity in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Will the inclusion of Niko Bellic in GTA 6 make sense?

Niko is loved by players due to the role he played in Grand Theft Auto 4. The character has survived many great battles in the past, especially the famous Yugoslavia Wars. He has committed several cruel acts, which caused him to slip into depression before the events of Grand Theft Auto 4.

When Niko finally moved to Liberty City, he wanted to make a fresh start along with his cousin, Roman Bellic, and that is how the game’s story starts. In the end, Niko survives and leaves the criminal life behind for good.

During the events of Grand Theft Auto 5, the character was briefly mentioned in both its story mode, GTA Online, and even in the latest The Criminal Enterprises update. Players can find a lot of references to Niko Bellic during the new Operation Paper Trail led by Agent ULP.

By connecting the dots, it seems that his appearance in GTA 6 is possible as the character was never caught by law enforcement. He may have left Liberty City and moved to Vice City to make a fresh start once again, which is exactly where the game is rumored to set in.

All this also makes sense, seeing how Rockstar has been mentioning Niko over and over again over the past couple of years.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/AnAgoWW2bi

It looks like Rockstar has planned something big for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, as the developers want to set new standards with its release. Fans will have to wait a little longer before they see an announcement from the developers themselves.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman