5 best weapons for GTA Online Freemode after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has been a success so far, adding tons of new content and a novel weapon: the Precision Rifle. However, new doesn't always mean the best, especially when it comes to Freemode.

This mode allows players to roam around freely and interact with the open world at will. They can take part in many of the Freemode activities available in the game, which will not only help them with their hustle but also provide them with the best PvP (player versus player) experience.

That said, having the right kind of weapon is necessary to survive in the mode. Luckily, there are a lot of deadly and useful options that players can choose from. This article will list the five best weapons that players should have while in GTA Online Freemode.

Ranking 5 must-have weapons that perfectly suit GTA Online Freemode

5) Special Carbine Mk II

At number five, it is none other than the Vom Feuer Special Carbine Mk II assault rifle that was introduced in GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist Update.

The rifle is an ideal choice for Freemode due to its exceptional damage per second. Being better than the standard Special Carbine assault rifle with a damage rate from 32 to 32.5, it is powerful and accurate enough to eliminate targets in a couple of seconds.

To make the most of the rifle, players should equip it with Incendiary rounds while in Freemode to set enemies on fire quickly. They can convert their Special Carbine for $135,000 from the Weapon Workshop.

4) Pump Shotgun Mk II

The Vom Feuer Pump Shotgun Mk II takes the next spot on the list. It is an eight-shell custom pump-action shotgun that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist.

Shotguns are always useful in Freemode, especially the Pump Shotgun Mk II. It is a perfect fit due to how quickly it can be equipped. It has an improved damage rate compared to the standard Assault Shotgun and is at least three times faster than it. Explosive Slug shells can be used with this gun, granting players the ability to annihilate enemies in Freemode with minimal difficulty.

Players can convert their Pump Shotgun into Mark II at the Weapon Workshop for $82,500.

3) Homing Launcher

The number three spot on the list features the Hawk & Little Homing Launcher, which was added to GTA Online with the Festive Surprise update.

It's one of the best weapons for Freemode because it comes with easy accessibility and the ability to take out vehicles with ease. The weapon can fire missiles at long range, and can even lock onto fighter jets. It's one of the deadliest weapons if aimed correctly, as one missile can destroy most NPC vehicles in the game.

Players can purchase the Homing Launcher from Ammu-Nation for $75,000.

2) Sticky Bomb

Next on the list is the less popular Sticky Bomb, which is a type of throwable explosive in GTA Online that offers a remote-controlled time bomb taped to two M112 C-4 explosives.

If used correctly in Freemode, players can create chaos with the item, especially by placing the bomb inside their vehicle and performing a car bomb trick. Gamers can also use it as a drive-by weapon and eliminate enemies without hitting the brakes. Moreover, they can perform a range of explosive tricks with the Sticky Bomb due to its capability of creating an explosion even from a distance.

Players can purchase a Sticky Bomb from Ammu-Nation for $600 once they reach Rank 19 in the game.

1) Heavy Sniper Mk II

Finally, coming in at number one is the Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper Mk II. It’s a four-round custom anti-material sniper rifle added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update.

Freemode is the best place for sniping, and this weapon proves it. It has a higher damage rate than the standard Heavy Sniper, along with the added rate of fire. When it comes to using the gun, players have the freedom to use Night Vision and Thermal Scopes, making it another one of the deadliest long-range weapons in the game. It is really helpful when gamers are initiating an assault on local gangs in the open world.

The Heavy Sniper Mk II can also be equipped with explosive rounds, helping players destroy vehicles in Freemode without breaking a sweat. They can convert Heavy Sniper into the Mark II version at the Weapon Workshop for $165,375.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/AnAgoWW2bi

Rockstar Games has done a great job in providing the players with a plethora of weapons. If gamers want to survive in the deadly environment of Freemode and own the city one activity at a time, they should pick up the aforementioned weapons and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh