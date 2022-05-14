5 best GTA Online weapons for incendiary rounds

The weapons in GTA Online give players a wide range of variety when it comes to their playstyle and effect on the enemy.

One such type is Mk II version of weapons which gives players the ability to shoot different types of ammo, including incendiary rounds. It is a modified ammo system that is capable of delivering superheated rounds by converting 90% of damage to thermal and making the weapon more effective against shields.

This type of ammo has a moderate chance of setting enemies ablaze. With that being said, let’s look at the five best weapons in GTA Online that are eligible for use with incendiary rounds.

Top 5 GTA Online weapons that can support incendiary rounds

5) Carbine Rifle Mk II

The Vom Feuer Carbine Rifle MK II is one such weapon introduced in the Gunrunning update back in 2017 in GTA Online. The Mark II version of the standard Carbine Rifle is slightly improved in terms of damage (from 30 to 35).

It also gives players a significant improvement in terms of accuracy and reduced spread. Players can use this rifle with a scope to put down extremely accurate fire on enemies. The rifle is fully compatible with incendiary rounds.

4) Special Carbine Mk II

Next on our list is the Vom Feuer Special Carbine Mk II assault rifle, which was introduced in the Doomsday Heist update in GTA Online.

This is the Mark II version of the Special Carbon Rifle in the game. The gun is slightly improved when it comes to damage (32 to 32.5) with the same rate of fire. The gun retains excellent accuracy and minimal spread even on automatic fire, which is quite remarkable.

It has the second highest damage per second in comparison to other assault rifles in the game and is fully compatible with incendiary rounds.

3) Combat MG Mk II

In the 3rd spot, we have the Combat MG Mk II machine gun which was first introduced as part of the Gunrunning update in GTA Online.

It is the Mark II version of Combat MG and has a newer, cleaner look. It is slightly improved over the regular variant in damage (45 to 47) but the fire rate remains the same. Its magazine capacity can be expanded to 200 rounds per magazine, making it a lethal weapon against enemies as well as unarmored vehicles.

The gun is fully compatible with special types of ammo, including deadly incendiary rounds.

2) Heavy Sniper Mk II

Next on our list is the Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper Mk II which was first introduced in the Gunrunning update of GTA Online. This one is the Mark II version of the Heavy Sniper rifle. It has significantly improved over its regular counterpart in damage (216 to 230) with the same fire rate.

The weapon also has access to night vision and thermal scope, along with the standard zoom scope and advanced scope. Since it allows the use of a thermal scope, the gun makes it easier for players to spot enemies at nighttime using heat signatures.

The rifle is also fully compatible with special ammo types, including the incendiary rounds which have a 100% chance of lightning targets and potentially eliminating them with an afterburn.

1) Pistol Mk II

At the first position, we have the Hawk & Little Pistol Mk II handgun, another weapon which was introduced in the Gunrunning update of GTA Online.

It is the Mark II version of the standard pistol already available in the game. It improves over the regular pistol in damage (26 to 32) and retains the same rate of fire. Players can fit the weapon with a Mounted Scope, which significantly increases the zoom level.

It can also be used with a Compensator attachment, which reduces recoil, making the weapon a bit more efficient in firing. The weapon is fully compatible with other attachments and special ammo, including incendiary rounds, which have higher chances of setting enemies ablaze.

Other honorable mentions include:

Assault Rifle Mk II

Heavy Revolver Mk II

Bullpup Rifle Mk II

Pump Shotgun Mk II

SMG Mk II

How to get Mk II weapons in GTA Online?

The Mark II variants of weapons can be made manually by upgrading the regular versions of the weapons. To do so, players need to own these three things first:

A Bunker. A Mobile Operations Center (MOC). Either weapon workshop modification or the weapon & vehicle workshop modification upgrade.

Once players have the necessary facilities, they can easily upgrade their existing eligible weapons to the Mark II variant and equip them with incendiary ammo rounds.

To sum it up, players can use any of these Mark II weapon variants as they are all compatible with the special incendiary rounds, easily enabling players in setting their enemies on fire.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan