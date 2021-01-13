Once players soldier through the first few Heists in GTA Online, they finally stand on the precipice of the big leagues.

After making money in the initial few Heists in the game, gamers should have enough money to buy a Facility and take on one of the craziest Heists in the game.

At the time of the Heist's release, the Doomsday Heist was the most ambitious in GTA Online and set the bar for future title updates. It wasn't just a one-and-done, as it played out in 3 Acts, meaning the stakes would get bigger with each Act and escalate into chaos and madness.

The Doomsday Heist remains a favorite of the community despite newer ones popping up. The reason being its endlessly replayable quality and the sheer over-the-top nature of the events that unfold.

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online: All you need to know

To get started, players will need a Facility. There are several available through Maze Bank Foreclosures in GTA Online, and they steadily rise in cost depending on location and customization options.

To buy a Facility, players can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Pull up the in-game phone Select "Internet" Head to Maze Bank Foreclosure Select the choice of Facility and add customization options

There are several facilities on the map, namely:

Note: These are the minimum costs of the Facilities. The price goes up with each customization option added to each.

Paleto Bay Facility - $1,250,000

Mount Gordo Facility - $1,465,000

Lago Zancudo Facility - $1,670,000

RON Alternates Wind Farm Facility - $1,855,000

Zancudo River Facility - $2,100,000

Route 68 Facility - $2,312,500

Grand Senora Desert Facility - $2,525,000

Sandy Shores Facility - $2,740,000

Land Act Reservoir Facility - $2,950,000

The Doomsday Heist: Payout, setup, and more

After purchasing the Facility, a cutscene will play out as Lester contacts the protagonist for a massive Heist. This marks the player moving into the big leagues in GTA Online.

To get started, they will need to do a couple of missions to further the setup missions. They can choose to procure the required equipment through Freemode tasks or buy it for a hefty sum.

Advertisement

It is more time consuming, but ultimately more rewarding, to get the equipment needed in the setup from the Freemode. Each Act of the Heist has an average of 4-5 Freemode Prep missions but shouldn't take too long to complete and aren't necessarily all that difficult.

Payout:

• ­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• ­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• ­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Players required: 2-4

The Planning Room will act as the base of operations for the Doomsday Heist inside the Facility, similar to the Planning Room in the High-End Apartment in GTA Online's last few Heists.