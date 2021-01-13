Should players buy the Paragon R or the armored version in GTA Online?

The Enus Paragon R has emerged as one of the clear favorites of GTA Online players, as it one of the best-looking cars that also packs a serious punch.

GTA Online players constantly experiment and try out different cars, hoping to strike that right balance between utility, performance, and daresay, looks. Despite what anyone might say, how great a car looks will always hold massive sway for GTA gamers.

However, that does not mean that they will trade in their Oppressor MKII's or Kuruma for a Lampadati Tigon. Apart from the ones explicitly used for missions, player vehicles in GTA Online have got to have that bit of panache.

The Enus Paragaon R represents just that kind of balance, with competent performance as well as bold and elegant looks.

The Paragon R or the armored version in GTA Online?

The Paragon R does not come cheap and isn't necessarily the most useful car during missions and other match types that allow for custom vehicles.

On the other hand, the Paragon R armored version offers a lot of protection from gunfire and is arguably as viable as the Kuruma in GTA Online. The catch is that players can only unlock this iteration by playing through all the 6 Casino Story missions.

The armored version concedes to the base Paragon R regarding performance as it is considerably heavier and slower. But it can be outfitted with all sorts of weaponry, making it an extremely formidable weaponized vehicle in GTA Online.

Verdict

The choice between the armored version and the standard base version depends on the player's needs. If they are looking for a vehicle with the sole purpose of racing, then the latter should be a no-brainer.

If the gamer is looking purely for a car to use in missions, Heists, and other match types, the armored version makes more sense. Furthermore, they wouldn't have to spend any money to get themselves this iteration in GTA Online.

