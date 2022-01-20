5 best GTA 5 weapons with highest damage in 2022

GTA 5 and its online counterpart have a moderately large arsenal of weapons, with different options for each category. Every weapon has its own set of benefits and drawbacks, which are determined by factors such as rate of fire, range, and damage output, among others.

This article ranks a few weapons from the game according to their damage output in-game. However, since damage isn't the only factor to consider in PvP battles, not all of these weapons are effective against other players.

5 weapons from GTA Online ranked according to damage per shot

5) Musket - 97

The Musket is one of the most unique weapons ever seen in a GTA game. It's a flintlock musket with a distinctive curved stock that somewhat resembles Brown Bess muskets from the Revolutionary War.

Despite the fact that it is technically a musket, it is classified as a shotgun in the game. The reload animation isn't very realistic because it's much faster than reloading a real musket. However, it is still the slowest reloading gun in the game, making it more of a novelty weapon with limited utility.

4) Heavy Sniper - 98

The Heavy Sniper is often considered one of the most essential weapons in GTA Online. Based on the M107 Barrett, it fires 50 caliber Browning rounds that are as powerful in-game as they are in real life.

The only main drawback of the weapon is the lack of stealth, as it doesn't support a suppressor attachment.

3) Double Barrel Shotgun - 98

The Double Barrel Shotgun is exactly what its name implies - a sawed-off double-barrelled shotgun delivering massive damage to vehicles and players alike. Players cannot choose between firing a single barrel or both barrels because the game defaults to firing both barrels at the same time.

It is somewhat of a novelty weapon rather than being a practical one, as it needs to be reloaded constantly.

2) Heavy Sniper Mk II - 98

The Mk II variant of the Heavy Sniper is even more deadly compared to the original. Using the Heavy Sniper Mk II with explosive rounds is the best way to take down helicopters in GTA Online.

It can also be fitted with a suppressor, along with the night vision and thermal scopes. This is what makes it much more useful and versatile compared to the ordinary variant.

1) RPG (Rocket Launcher) - 100

The rocket-propelled grenades fired by the RPG in GTA Online are the most devastating projectiles in the game. It also makes them the most powerful grenade in-game.

However, the RPG is less useful compared to the Homing Launcher, which fires surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

