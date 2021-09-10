5 best helicopters in GTA Online (2021)

GTA Online players should always consider the best helicopters to use, considering how important they can be.

GTA Online offers a large map for players to explore and sometimes they need a helicopter just to get around the skyscrapers. The best helicopters offer plenty of use.

GTA Online players should only rely on the best helicopters. Based on the model, they tend to offer a wide range of skills and perks. This includes great maneuverability, the ability to transport vehicles, and powerful weaponry.

Five of the best helicopters in GTA Online in 2021

5) Sparrow

Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to Broughy1322, the Sparrow has a top speed of 168.75 miles per hour. This makes it the fastest helicopter in GTA Online. Players can travel from one place to the next in no time, making it one of the best helicopters for fast travel.

4) Cargobob

Cargobob (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cargobob is a slow and steady vehicle. Regardless of its speed, it's most important function is transportation. This helicopter is a basic necessity for import and export missions. GTA Online players can use the hook to transport vehicles and then drop it off at their warehouse.

3) Savage

Savage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Savage is a military gunship with rapid fire explosives. It can use cannons or missiles to blast away opponents. However, GTA Online players have to deal with slower acceleration. Thankfully, players can use it to their advantage. In this aerial relic, they can aim more carefully at incoming targets.

2) FH-1 Hunter

FH-1 Hunter (Image via Rockstar Games)

This military vehicle is one of the faster ones in GTA Online. The FH-1 Hunter can withstand a few explosives due to its protective armor. The vehicle also has smaller front windows. This makes it harder to hit the pilots.

The FH-1 Hunter has both offensive and defensive capabilities. It can use flares and smoke to distract other players. The vehicle can also fire powerful machine gun blasts and explosive missiles.

1) Akula

Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Akula is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online. It's one of the fastest vehicles in the flying department. Along with the FH-1 Hunter, it boasts fast acceleration and responsive movements. The Akula can also do a unique aileron roll, but it can be tricky to pull off.

GTA Online players can use a wide range of features. This includes three different vision modes and defensive counter measures. It can also use powerful missiles and machine guns. Apart from that, it also offers strong protection.

The Akula has one major advantage over the FH-1 Hunter. Its size and shape allows it to be more nimble. As a result, it can dodge attacks more easily.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

