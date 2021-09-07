5 reasons why players love the GTA San Andreas map

Due to its size and scope, the GTA San Andreas map remains one of the best in video game history.

Rockstar Games had sought to redefine the open world experience, and the GTA San Andreas map is a convincing argument for such a statement. There were three major cities with Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. Apart from the cities, there were also natural landscapes that surrounded them.

The GTA San Andreas map was truly impressive for its time. Gameplay remains a fun experience for players, and one of the main reasons is the map design. It's been almost two decades, and the game stands the test of time. Players love the GTA San Andreas map for several reasons.

Five reasons why players really like the GTA San Andreas map

5) There is a lot to do

Every single location has its own unique activities. For example, Los Santos deals with gang warfare. San Fierro is the perfect location to upgrade vehicles. Las Venturas deals with gambling. This only scratches the surface.

There is always something to do on the GTA San Andreas map. Even quieter locations have a sense of exploration. Players are encouraged to look around and see what they can find. There are so many activities that range from street races to sports games. It also extends to unique collectibles for each area.

4) It's not too overwhelming

One of the bigger complaints of GTA 5 is that there isn't much to do in the countryside. Blaine County takes up a sizeable portion of the map. However, it can feel empty at times.

The GTA San Andreas map feels like it's the right size. It's big enough to wow players, but not small enough to feel constricted. Every major location feels traversable, and players won't get lost on highways or open roads.

3) Players can finally swim

Previous games lacked a swimming mechanic. As a result, it was dangerous to go near water. GTA San Andreas changed this approach. Since players can now swim, they have an incentive to explore the waters.

Players can also use boats, go near beaches, and take part in triathlons. The GTA San Andreas map doesn't constrict players to land, and they can now explore the sea to their heart's content.

2) It’s one of the biggest maps in the series

The GTA San Andreas map remains the second largest in the entire series, and is only behind the GTA 5 map. The map completely dwarfed Liberty City and Vice City combined, at least in the 3D Universe.

Unlike previous games, players weren't relegated to the city. They could now explore the wilderness, which was a first in the series.

1) Every location feels very unique

No major location feels exactly the same, and the three main cities all have their own personalities. This even applies to the desert and countryside. The GTA San Andreas map provides players with a lot of variety.

Every single area is identifiable by its atmospheric tone. Los Santos has a distinct orange hue. The countryside forests are often foggy. San Fierro is a coastal area with strong rains. The desert is hot and humid. Las Venturas has a beautiful night sky, especially when the casinos light up.

The GTA San Andreas map is a true highlight of the game. Players still remember the immersive map to this very day, and it's a great place to get lost in.

