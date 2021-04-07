5 essential weapons players should have in their loadout in GTA Online as of 2021

GTA Online can often be an unforgiving place with trouble waiting for the player in every corner. This is why it literally pays to be prepared at all times in the game, whether it's doing missions or simply roaming about in Freemode.

Rockstar Games leaves no stone unturned when it comes to providing players with a wide variety of weapons to pick from. It can get pretty overwhelming when faced with hundreds of choices presented to the player when visiting Ammu-Nation.

Here, we take a look at some of the most essential weapons players should have in their arsenal. These weapons will ensure that players are always well-prepared against threats of all kinds in GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 weapons players should have in their loadout in GTA Online as of 2021

#5 - AP Pistol

With its high rate of fire and deceptively high damage count per round, the AP Pistol is an absolute menace to deal with. GTA Online does a decent job at balancing the weapons, with even pistols being a viable option in the game, given the right situation.

Advertisement

Doing drive-bys with an AP Pistol is scarily accurate and efficient, which is the kind of reliability players are looking for in the game.

#4 - Heavy Sniper/MKII

The Heavy Sniper itself is quite the devastating weapon in GTA Online, but upgrading it to its MKII variant makes it absolutely powerful.

The Heavy Sniper MKII, when combined with explosive rounds, is one of the most deadly weapons one can get their hands on, with it being devastating against aerial vehicles as well.

The gun is easily one of the most overpowered weapons in the game and is surely worth the money.

#3 - Special Carbine/MKII

Advertisement

The Special Carbine is the most quintessential weapon in GTA Online. It is a perfectly balanced Assault Rifle with decent damage, fire rate, and accuracy. If players want to amp up their Special Carbine, they can invest in a Weapons Workshop and upgrade it to its MKII variant.

The gun is an absolute must-have and should be one of the very first purchases made by players in the game.

#2 - Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb is one of the most useful tools one can get their hands on in GTA Online and can massively wreck everything in its way. Far more accurate and deadly than a grenade, the Sticky Bomb might just be the best explosive device in the game.

It is extremely effective against unarmored vehicles in GTA Online, causing them to explode with relative ease. Players can lob these out of their Armored Kurumas and watch in glee as enemies fall to their Sticky Bomb supremacy.

#1 - Combat MG/MKII

The Combat MG is a relentless force of nature with a monstrously large clip capacity that takes ages to run out. Combining it with armor-piercing rounds after upgrading it to its MK variant makes for an absolutely deadly weapon that can destroy everything in its path.

If players are looking for something that can shred enemies to bits and not run out of bullets while doing it, then the Combat MG is the answer.