5 reasons to choose Gunrunner in GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced

Now that people are finally playing the GTA 5 Expanded & Enahnced Edition, they will no doubt be enjoying the updated GTA Online too. One of the new features of the online edition is the Career Builder feature.

Some people will have already selected the Gunrunner mode in the new Career Builder, and would have received their bankroll of $4 million. Spending this money wisely is the best way to get ahead as a Gunrunner.

This article will talk about some of the reasons for choosing Gunrunner in Career Builder Mode in GTA Online, now that the Expanded & Enhanced edition is finally here.

Top 5 reasons why GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced players should choose Gunrunner

5) Potential to make millions

Plenty of room in the bunker to store all your money (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like any perfectly run business in GTA Online, once players get into the swing of wholely focusing on one goal, they stand to make millions. The Bunker is no exception and will do more than give players a great return. It will also unlock special items that gamers will have all the money in the world to utilize or simply show off with.

By manufacturing and selling stock from the GTA Online's Bunker, they can make millions. It should be noted that by focusing all research attention on manufacturing, players get the most bang for their money.

4) Upgrading the MOC or Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a must have in the game (Image via GTA Wiki)

With $4 million to spend as part of the Gunrunner career mode, players would be wise to purchase and upgrade a Terrorbyte or MOC (Mobile Operations Center). The MOC fits into its own workshop at the player's Bunker and is where missions can be started.

This versatile mobile vehicle is a must-have, especially when gunrunning. Players will need to steal supplies before they can use their MOC to start missions in this mode. These vehicles can be upgraded at the vehicle workshop.

3) Some exciting missions

Mission selection screen in MOC (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

Gunrunner missions are so much fun because they are usually adrenaline-filled, and involve effectively going to war with Merryweather for dominance in the Gunrunning game. GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced will see these missions look much more impressive on next-gen consoles in full 4K.

Completing these missions is not only great entertainment and sometimes challenging, but it also helps businesses, and of course, the bank accounts.

2) So many weaponry unlocks and upgrades

One of the most satisfying things about GTA Online is being able to upgrade certain weapons by unlocking new features like liveries and different ammunition types, for example.

Players who choose the Gunnrunner mode in Career Builder will enjoy progressing through the research required to unlock all 45 items as shown in the YouTube video above. After unlocking everything, the newly upgraded and acquired GTA Online weapons can be shown off to other gamers.

1) Choice of Bunker and upgrades

Entering a GTA Online Bunker in the dead of night (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the first things the players will spend part of their $4 million bankroll on is purchasing which Bunker location suits them best. They range in price from around $1.4-$2.2million. The most-popular bunker is still the one in Chumash, which costs $1,165,000.

After choosing their location, gamers will still have millions of dollars to play with. It is recommended to purchase all of the uprgardes inside any Bunker property to maximize security, production and profit.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan