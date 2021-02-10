Is the Terrorbyte worth buying in GTA Online?

GTA Online, especially Freemode, can be scary when one considers all the players stalking the streets with murderous intent and the Oppressor MKIIs flying around. It, therefore, always helps to have sufficient firepower and powerful machinery at one's beck and call, and the Terrorbyte provides exactly that.

The Terrorbyte makes quite the impression with its appearance alone and is an appealing buy for almost everyone.

The Terrorbyte essentially acts as a small and mobile command unit that can run the player's criminal empire from any part of the map. In addition to that, it is also an armored and weaponized vehicle that is capable of absorbing and dishing out damage.

Should players buy the Terrorbyte in GTA Online?

Performance and Utility

The first thing to note about the Terrorbyte is that no player should buy the truck in GTA Online purely for its performance. The vehicle is serviceable at best, and its weapon systems are nothing to write home about.

Apart from its somewhat decent performance, the Terrorbyte's other toys and tricks are what makes it such a cool buy in GTA Online. It has features such as:

Player Scanner: Two scanners are placed on the Terrorbyte, allowing the user to scan every player in their vicinity and even look at their general statistics in the game. Heavy Armor: The armor for the Terrorbyte provides protection against bullets as well as rockets and missiles. The truck can take quite a beating and is able to absorb approximately 34 missiles before it eventually caves.

This isn't where the party stops for the Terrorbyte. As previously mentioned, it provides players with control over all types of businesses in GTA Online. Players can manage the workings of their criminal empire, with all 8 business types available for control in the Terrorbyte: Vehicle Cargo, Special Cargo, MC Club Businesses (Weed, Cocaine, Meth, Counterfeit Cash), Supplies and Air Freight Cargo.

Not just restricted to existing businesses, the Terrorbyte also gives players access to new missions in Paige Harris' Client Jobs. These jobs are a great way to make some extra cash and RP in GTA Online.

Other functionalities in the Terrorbyte

Turret Station: The turret station is exactly what it sounds like. It gives players access to a multi-lock missile battery capable of eviscerating everything in its path. Weapons Workshop: This allows the player to upgrade their weaponry and create MK II weapons in GTA Online. Specialized Workshop for the Oppressor MKII: Perhaps the most useful aspect of the Terrorbyte, it provides a workshop to upgrade and customize the most useful item in GTA Online.

Is the Terrorbyte worth it in GTA Online?

On the question of whether the Terrorbyte is worth it, the short answer would be a definitive yes.

The Terrorbyte is a supremely powerful force of nature in GTA Online and gives players the extra edge they need over other players.

Having said that, the timing of the purchase is far more important than the reasons behind it. The Terrorbyte should not be a beginner's first priority. Once players have paved their way in GTA Online and acquired a Nightclub, the objective should be to expand their criminal empire and make use of the Nightclub's basement storage.

Players should only consider buying the Terrorbyte when they have a steady business going. The unit costs $1,375,000 - $3,459,500 depending on the customization option one picks upon purchase.