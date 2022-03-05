GTA Online Career Builder offers $4 million in Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA Online will be introducing a brand new feature known as Career Builder on March 15, 2022, as part of the new Expanded and Enhanced Edition. This concept was first mentioned back in the February 4 Newswire article, but Rockstar Games recently announced a few more details surrounding this brand-new feature.

It's essentially a brand new feature meant to be beginner-friendly and give players a business of their choice. Not only that, but they should also receive $4 million, which can help get them through the early stages of the game rather easily.

GTA Online's Career Builder offers $4 million in Expanded and Enhanced edition

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

The above tweet includes the most recent Newswire article that mentions the upcoming Career Builder feature. It goes over several GTA Online changes, but the relevant ones for this topic are as follows:

Players will gain access to one of four businesses (Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner)

It will serve as an introduction to the game

Players will get $4,000,000 through it

They will also receive some firepower to help run their business

Returning players can also use this feature

The exact details of how everything will work haven't been specified yet. At the very least, gamers know that they can get $4,000,000, a free business, and some weapons in the Expanded and Enhanced's new tutorial.

This upcoming feature is for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online.

Other upcoming changes for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Career Builder isn't the only thing for players to look forward to in this port (Image via Rockstar Games)

Career Builder is only one of several improvements for GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Other major changes include:

A new Main Menu that allows players to access content more quickly than before (for example, Freemode or Heists)

Hao's Special Works will introduce new vehicle upgrades and races

Gamers can transfer their character from the last-gen consoles to these ports

PS5 players can download the game and keep it for free in the first three months after launch

GTA Online will be a standalone game now and not require GTA 5

Pre-purchase and pre-loading the game digitally will be available on March 8. Fans of physical copies will have to wait for an unspecified date in April. It's worth noting that the player will have to use the Rockstar Games Social Club to transfer their characters beginning on March 15.

By comparison, transferring GTA 5 saves can begin on March 4, 2022, and will be available for download for 90 days.

