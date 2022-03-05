Rockstar drops "Expanded and Enhanced" from next-gen GTA 5 title

It may not seem like big news, but the next-gen GTA 5 will no longer use the "Enhanced and Expanded" tagline.

Back in June 2020, Rockstar announced that GTA 5 would be released on a new generation of consoles. Known as the "Enhanced and Expanded" edition, it was set to release in 2021 before its delay into 2022. With March 15 fast approaching, players can finally get their hands on the port.

Interestingly, Rockstar is no longer interested in using the term "Expanded and Enhanced." Instead, the game will simply be called GTA 5, according to a few sources. With that said, the game will still include some next-gen features for console players, depending on the system itself.

Next-gen GTA 5 title will not have the 'Expanded and Enhanced' tagline, according to Rockstar

Here is the next-gen GTA 5 trailer from way back in June 2020. This is where the "Enhanced and Expanded" tagline was first used by Rockstar Games. Since then, every media outlet has described the port with that title. However, the company has decided to drop it altogether.

Here is the confirmation

Gaming journalist Cade Onder has confirmed that Rockstar Games will no longer be using the tagline.

In fact, the company had to clarify that GTA 5 still has the same name as previous versions. "Enhanced and Expanded" was simply a way to describe the next-gen features. Even going back to Rockstar's official Newswire post for June 2020, it's clear that "Expanded and Enhanced" was merely a slogan.

Does the next-gen have anything new?

Despite the recent news, the port will have a few major differences from previous versions. Most of them will make use of current technology on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Even without the "Enhanced and Expanded" tagline, there are still a few slight improvements.

Fidelity mode for all systems

Upscaled 4K resolution on both systems

Faster loading times in general

Ray-tracing and better lighting overall

Significantly detailed fire and explosions

Bigger increase in population density

DualSense controllers offer haptic feedback (PlayStation)

Of course, players will just have to wait until March 15 to really find out. It's a given that more information will be released about this port in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, players no longer have to call it "Enhanced and Expanded." However, it does seem a bit late, considering that Rockstar is releasing the game within the next few days.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

