Why Rockstar should release another trailer before GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is released

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition is set to be released in less than three weeks, but fans believe Rockstar Games haven't revealed much about it.

The game has only received an announcement trailer and a short teaser trailer, both of which have received a lot of criticism from fans.

Some fans are concerned that the situation will end up being similar to the Definitive Edition Trilogy launch, which was released with little information.

Why GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition should get another trailer

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition has received a lot of negative responses from fans, who are calling it a cash-grab. Rockstar haven't released a new Grand Theft Auto title since GTA 5, and its Online mode has been running for over nine years.

Now that the game is making its way to a new generation of consoles, fans are expecting improvements that will make it worth purchasing again. However, most of them might refuse to pre-order the new edition unless Rockstar reveal everything about it in detail.

How different is the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5?

Here's what has been revealed so far about the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5:

The game is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and takes advantage of the newer console technology.

Support for higher resolutions (up to 4K) at up to 60 FPS, improved textures, new graphics modes, HDR and ray-tracing.

Players can migrate their data from their older consoles.

GTA Online will be a standalone game and will be offered for free to PS5 players for the first three months. Players can now skip Story Mode Prologue and skip straight to Online.

There will also be an Online tutorial as well as a feature called Career Builder that will assist in setting up one's criminal empire.

Five new vehicles alongside upgrades for five existing ones, all accessible from a new Auto Shop called Hao's Special Works.

It remains to be seen if these are the only changes that Rockstar are bringing to the new edition.

The Definitive Edition Trilogy fiasco

Since Rockstar have asked fans to stay tuned, fans have been expecting more news on the game. So far, however, there has been none, and fans are growing anxious. As mentioned before, fans are afraid that this launch might be similar to that of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy.

The remastered trilogy launched amid widespread hype, leading many fans to pre-order the games before learning much about them. However, they were soon disappointed when the product didn't match their expectations and turned out to be unplayable.

When should fans expect another trailer?

Rockstar will likely want to avoid the ordeal they went through with the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Hence, they might release further details of GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition before it releases on March 15.

Fans can expect another trailer in the coming weeks or at least another newswire article with a list of changes in the new edition. Since Rockstar have themselves assured fans that more information is on the way, it is almost certain that this will happen.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh