Fans react negatively to the GTA Trilogy: What went wrong?

It's no secret that the GTA Trilogy hasn't lived up to fans' expectations.

It's not as if the GTA Trilogy was always doomed to fail. When it was first announced, there was an incredible level of hype surrounding the project. It even ended up being Rockstar Games' most liked tweet in history.

However, considering how the fan reaction has been since the release, chances are that it won't end up being a beloved title by the majority of its playerbase. The game has had a terrible launch day, and its graphics and improvements weren't enough to please some fans.

How the GTA Trilogy ended up disappointing fans

The above Reddit thread is an excellent example of the public outcry over how the GTA Trilogy turned out. It has over 14K upvotes and 1.7K comments, and players are ripping into Rockstar Games for this game.

Some gamers also discussed how bad Grove Street Games is by bringing up their past porting disasters for the GTA series. It's only one of many examples of how upset fans are because of the GTA Trilogy.

Fan reactions about the GTA Trilogy

ActuallyWill @actuallywill1 Chad Mafia Remake Vs Virgin GTA trilogy remaster Chad Mafia Remake Vs Virgin GTA trilogy remaster https://t.co/IjTGH6gs7f

One of the biggest complaints about the GTA Trilogy prior to its launch was how the game looked. It's been compared to other remakes and remasters unfavorably. For example, the Mafia remake looks substantially better by comparison for most fans.

Axel Evarix @MisterSheeple Take-Two Interactive is suing the team behind RE3, a GTA3/ViceCity cleanroom reverse engineering project. This is legal but T2 is trying to sue them anyway



For this reason, DON'T buy the new GTA Trilogy. T2 does not deserve money from their fans while they take some to court



🧵 Take-Two Interactive is suing the team behind RE3, a GTA3/ViceCity cleanroom reverse engineering project. This is legal but T2 is trying to sue them anywayFor this reason, DON'T buy the new GTA Trilogy. T2 does not deserve money from their fans while they take some to court🧵 https://t.co/LhJ7WHdyYl

Many fans hated how Take-Two took an aggressive approach in taking down several mods for older GTA titles. To make matters worse, the GTA Trilogy has numerous problems that weren't present in these mods.

Some fans would also point out that the player is paying $60 for the GTA Trilogy rather than downloading some free mods for old games they may already own. Naturally, it has led to people being upset at Take-Two and the GTA Trilogy as a whole.

Pumpkin Spice Tasty @ChristinaTasty The GTA Trilogy gets worse and worse the more I see.



- 25 songs missing from Vice City alone (including half of K-Rock and a song SPECIFICALLY MADE FOR THE GAME)

- Some cheats removed

- Unnecessary censorship

- Literally just didn't try with certain art assets The GTA Trilogy gets worse and worse the more I see.- 25 songs missing from Vice City alone (including half of K-Rock and a song SPECIFICALLY MADE FOR THE GAME)- Some cheats removed- Unnecessary censorship- Literally just didn't try with certain art assets https://t.co/BfKNNRi1kK

It isn't just a problem with the art direction or the modding scene, either. Some fans have taken issue with what the GTA Trilogy has done. For example, removing songs is always going to disappoint fans.

Sadly, that isn't the only thing the GTA Trilogy has done to upset fans. Controversial features like draw distance and in-game rain only add fuel to the fire.

Bad character models and a hefty price tag

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.

Yikes..

Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.Yikes..Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. https://t.co/KUYj1EvMJe

There are several Tweets that rip into GTA Trilogy's character models and other graphical choices. The characters look too smooth for many players, which seems worse than what some graphical mods can achieve.

Many players hate how rain looks because it's practically glued to the screen and limits their field of vision. Some people are willing to defend how the environment looks, but there's seldom anybody who has publicly posted their love for the new character models.

𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓭 𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 @Huntedwrld Rockstar games right now after watching everyone buy the gta trilogy remaster Rockstar games right now after watching everyone buy the gta trilogy remaster https://t.co/ivdnlXMeFv

Many GTA fans see the GTA Trilogy as a cash grab by Rockstar Games. Some were already unhappy with the company for years, so the game's launch did little to change that perception.

The above Reddit post is another example of how modders pulled off something better than what has been shown in the GTA Trilogy. Some fans don't like the cartoony art style and want something more realistic.

The GTA Trilogy's disastrous launch has rendered it unplayable for many gamers. It represents a bleak future for the title, with many gamers unhappy with some of the big gaming companies' decisions as of late.

In some cases, it's been compared to Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of a bad launch.

Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) @OliverJia1014



Rockstar used to symbolize quality, but they’ve consistently proven themselves to be a corporation which takes the cheapest and laziest way out. 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 @PolyDepression This was ripped straight from the mobile port and its basically the watered-down version of the gym for mobile device touch screens. This was later ported on to PS3 and now all they did was enhance its graphics This was ripped straight from the mobile port and its basically the watered-down version of the gym for mobile device touch screens. This was later ported on to PS3 and now all they did was enhance its graphics https://t.co/GYfEcTwN9X Welp that’s $60 saved. Maybe I’ll pick up the GTA trilogy when it’s in a bargain bin sale, if ever.Rockstar used to symbolize quality, but they’ve consistently proven themselves to be a corporation which takes the cheapest and laziest way out. twitter.com/polydepression… Welp that’s $60 saved. Maybe I’ll pick up the GTA trilogy when it’s in a bargain bin sale, if ever.Rockstar used to symbolize quality, but they’ve consistently proven themselves to be a corporation which takes the cheapest and laziest way out. twitter.com/polydepression…

Ultimately, the GTA Trilogy has been highly panned on social media in recent days. Some gamers were able to play the game and enjoy it, but there are also loads of those who can't play it or don't want to play it.

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, but some gamers will refuse to buy the GTA Trilogy, given the current state of affairs. Whether Grove Street Games will fix these issues remains to be seen.

Edited by R. Elahi

