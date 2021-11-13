Fans react negatively to the GTA Trilogy: What went wrong?

It's no secret that the GTA Trilogy hasn't lived up to fans' expectations.
It's not as if the GTA Trilogy was always doomed to fail. When it was first announced, there was an incredible level of hype surrounding the project. It even ended up being Rockstar Games' most liked tweet in history.
However, considering how the fan reaction has been since the release, chances are that it won't end up being a beloved title by the majority of its playerbase. The game has had a terrible launch day, and its graphics and improvements weren't enough to please some fans.
How the GTA Trilogy ended up disappointing fans
The above Reddit thread is an excellent example of the public outcry over how the GTA Trilogy turned out. It has over 14K upvotes and 1.7K comments, and players are ripping into Rockstar Games for this game.
Some gamers also discussed how bad Grove Street Games is by bringing up their past porting disasters for the GTA series. It's only one of many examples of how upset fans are because of the GTA Trilogy.
Fan reactions about the GTA Trilogy
One of the biggest complaints about the GTA Trilogy prior to its launch was how the game looked. It's been compared to other remakes and remasters unfavorably. For example, the Mafia remake looks substantially better by comparison for most fans.
Many fans hated how Take-Two took an aggressive approach in taking down several mods for older GTA titles. To make matters worse, the GTA Trilogy has numerous problems that weren't present in these mods.
Some fans would also point out that the player is paying $60 for the GTA Trilogy rather than downloading some free mods for old games they may already own. Naturally, it has led to people being upset at Take-Two and the GTA Trilogy as a whole.
It isn't just a problem with the art direction or the modding scene, either. Some fans have taken issue with what the GTA Trilogy has done. For example, removing songs is always going to disappoint fans.
Sadly, that isn't the only thing the GTA Trilogy has done to upset fans. Controversial features like draw distance and in-game rain only add fuel to the fire.
Bad character models and a hefty price tag
There are several Tweets that rip into GTA Trilogy's character models and other graphical choices. The characters look too smooth for many players, which seems worse than what some graphical mods can achieve.
Many players hate how rain looks because it's practically glued to the screen and limits their field of vision. Some people are willing to defend how the environment looks, but there's seldom anybody who has publicly posted their love for the new character models.
Many GTA fans see the GTA Trilogy as a cash grab by Rockstar Games. Some were already unhappy with the company for years, so the game's launch did little to change that perception.
The above Reddit post is another example of how modders pulled off something better than what has been shown in the GTA Trilogy. Some fans don't like the cartoony art style and want something more realistic.
The GTA Trilogy's disastrous launch has rendered it unplayable for many gamers. It represents a bleak future for the title, with many gamers unhappy with some of the big gaming companies' decisions as of late.
In some cases, it's been compared to Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of a bad launch.
Ultimately, the GTA Trilogy has been highly panned on social media in recent days. Some gamers were able to play the game and enjoy it, but there are also loads of those who can't play it or don't want to play it.
Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, but some gamers will refuse to buy the GTA Trilogy, given the current state of affairs. Whether Grove Street Games will fix these issues remains to be seen.
