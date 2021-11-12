Rockstar Games launcher goes down as players rush to try GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is off to a rocky start thus far.

Besides fans criticizing the game's lack of new features and minor improvements over its graphics, it also has other issues. Rockstar Support recently sent out a tweet discussing how the Rockstar Games Launcher is down and under maintenance.

They state that the services "will return as soon as maintenance is completed." There is no timeframe given in the tweet, so players have no idea when it will be done.

Note: This problem is specifically about the Rockstar Games Launcher and trying to run the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from there.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed.

This problem affects the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, as those who are yet to play the game are unable to do so at the moment. Any attempt will give them an error (code 133). The reason this happens is because the Rockstar Games Launcher services are down and that includes authentication.

If the service can't authenticate the game, then fans can't play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition offline.

News on the Rockstar Games Launcher being down: Some can't play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Another image of the service being down (Image via Rockstar Games)

On Rockstar Games official support page, they state:

"Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed."

It includes:

Authentication

Store

Cloud Services

Downloads

Hence, it doesn't only exclude people from playing a game they already have installed but also prevents them from downloading it in the first place. There was no previous tweet talking about planned maintenance, meaning that this news came out of left field for many players.

It doesn't affect all of Rockstar Games' online games. For example, GTA Online and Red Dead Online are still functional. Likewise, the Social Club is also active. This problem mainly affects new players attempting to play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the first time.

An example of an error while trying to boot the game from the Rockstar Games Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those who try to run the game directly from their computer will also find themselves unable to play it if they haven't authenticated it beforehand. This problem has lasted for a while, so many players are upset by this recent news.

Until then, one can only wait to play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the first time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul