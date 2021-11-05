Why GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition can’t have an online option

The GTA Trilogy is just around the corner for fans. New graphics, updated skins, vehicles and weaponry are just some of the things within the game the players are excited to see.

While there was a brief moment when the players wondered if the GTA Trilogy would come up with an online option, this dream was short lived. Most in the community are aware of how much extra work and re-building of the games it would take to add a free-roam online world to GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

This article hopes to explain why it would not be possible for GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition to include an online option.

Simply too much for the GTA Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy has all fans excited for its release on November 11, less than a week away. The GTA community has been eagerly awaiting the new release to see what the re-mastered games look like. Fans are also waiting to find out if there are any other groundbreaking changes that have been made secretly.

A leak from the Korean Gaming board this September, from where players and fans learned the official name for the release, seemed to list the new Trilogy under the "Online Games" section.

This seems to be a misunderstanding. The game has likely been bundled in with "online games" for the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition release, due in March 2022.

The truth of the matter is that it it not as easy as just adding a GTA Online option, the game would need to practically be re-made with online in the code from the beginning. As such, an online option is too much to expect from the re-mastered GTA Trilogy.

GTA 4 was a game changer in taking the franchise online

GTA 4 made so many players put GTA 3 in their rear-view mirrors. As epic as it was, being the first 3D version of the franchise, its successor GTA 4 included not only better graphics and mechanics, but also the first ever online option. Some die-hard fans still like to play online in GTA 4.

The GTA Trilogy would simply not be backwards compatible enough to add an online option. It would take re-making the games in order to create them with a built-in online capability as seen in GTA 4 and GTA 5.

