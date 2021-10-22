GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition official release date revealed

Ever since Rockstar confirmed that they are working on something new, the internet has been rife with essay-length discussions and idle specifications about the GTA Trilogy.

It's been a while since Rockstar last released a new title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but now that the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has been confirmed, fans have a lot to look forward to.

This article talks about all the things we know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition so far, including the official release date for the game.

Official Release date for GTA Trilogy: Definitive edition

The much-anticipated Remastered Trilogy, which includes 3 of the most legendary titles in the game – GTA San Andreas, GTA 3 and GTA Vice City – will be available for pre-order for $59.99.

The digital editions of the game will be released on November 11, and the physical editions will be up for grabs on December 6, 2021.

Considering the hype surrounding the GTA Trilogy, it will arguably be a major hit among fans. Not to mention, it is coming out way sooner than was expected, and there are always bonus points for speed and efficiency.

What else do we know about the GTA Trilogy?

A plethora of rumors surround the GTA Trilogy, as one might expect, but now that Rockstar has finally confirmed a release date for the new title in the franchise, players don't have to rely on baseless sources for information.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will also be equipped with new lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures and more. While the core dynamics of the game won't undergo significant changes, a fresh spin on the graphics and lighting effects of the game always makes for a great upgrade. There will also be new distances, while Rockstar is also working on adding Grand Theft Auto V-style controls, targeting and much more.

Based on three of the most popular titles in the series, the GTA Trilogy will make for one heck of a ride. Players cannot wait to see what the remastered edition of GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City have in store for them, and now that Rockstar has confirmed the release dates, they won't have to wait too long.

And since there still seems to be no word about GTA 6, players might as well grab what they can and have fun revisiting the games they once couldn't get enough of.

On another note, to prepare for the grand launch, the original versions of the Grand Theft Auto games have been removed from digital retailers.

