“Feel like a little child again”: Nostalgic fans react as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition finally releases

Changing the tide in a sea of negativity, plenty of nostalgic fans are feeling happy with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's release.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition contains three of the most iconic GTA games of all time. These games are nearly two decades old, so seeing them updated to modern standards has put a smile on many fans' faces.

Naturally, it's not all sunshine and rainbows on social media. Plenty of fans are annoyed with how the game looks and how it doesn't meet up with their expectations. Despite all that, there are plenty of fans who love how the game looks and feels.

Fans feel nostalgic for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Jabri @thepilotgamer95 I don't care what people say. Playing this at 4K 60 FPS is another experience from the original. I feel like a little child again. This version is GOOD! TRY IT OUT FIRST THEN JUDGE IT. #GTA TrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTA Trilogy #GTA I don't care what people say. Playing this at 4K 60 FPS is another experience from the original. I feel like a little child again. This version is GOOD! TRY IT OUT FIRST THEN JUDGE IT. #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy #GTA https://t.co/aRacw3TyYZ

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a game that many fans were looking forward to, and for some of them, it delivered. It still captures the same vibes as the original three games, and it performs well on even older hardware.

The above Tweet is an excellent example of a fan who enjoys the game for what it is. To some fans, it looks great, and its stable performance makes this a title worth buying.

Gianni Matragrano @GetGianni Alright my nuclear take is that I actually like the look of the new GTA Remastered Trilogy. I AGREE it's kinda fucked up and it doesn't feel AAA, but I just love this more cartoony style, even (especially) the plastic-ness. If V looked like this I'd play it more. Alright my nuclear take is that I actually like the look of the new GTA Remastered Trilogy. I AGREE it's kinda fucked up and it doesn't feel AAA, but I just love this more cartoony style, even (especially) the plastic-ness. If V looked like this I'd play it more.

Ultimately, one's desire to play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition boils down to personal preferences. The above Twitter user points out that it's not something that will appeal to every type of gamer.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is meant to try and capture the old games' look and feel with a few meaningful design changes. Some fans will strongly dislike how the game turned out, but it's not universally panned, there are legitimate fans who love the game.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition looks good for some players. Comparing them to the original games is like a night and day difference. Some fans even went to iconic landmarks and took pictures showcasing some of the game's strengths.

Most players are aware that there are some noticeable bugs, but it's still a fun game for them on day one. These screenshots also showcase the game's incredible draw distance.

GTA Detective 🌴 @that1detectiv3 There’s just about 4 hours left until the Trilogy releases worldwide. I’m going to bed so I won’t be posting as soon as the game goes live. Judging from my first 6 hours of playtime, it’s a great experience and I hope you guys have fun with it! #GTA #GTA Trilogy #PS5Share There’s just about 4 hours left until the Trilogy releases worldwide. I’m going to bed so I won’t be posting as soon as the game goes live. Judging from my first 6 hours of playtime, it’s a great experience and I hope you guys have fun with it! #GTA #GTATrilogy #PS5Share https://t.co/09nW2rtUIr

A few players who played the game early enjoyed it and would recommend other players to have fun with it.

Still, it's another example of how the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition isn't just a laughing stock as it has some merits to entertain its playerbase.

GTA news and more | Trilogy🌴🗽💵| @rockstarnews18 GTA vice city the definitive edition😍😍 don’t be tricked easily people these game’s have had a massive improvement. Don’t listen to people who say “THeIrS nO DIfFrEnCE GTA vice city the definitive edition😍😍 don’t be tricked easily people these game’s have had a massive improvement. Don’t listen to people who say “THeIrS nO DIfFrEnCE https://t.co/MvfjegFAfN

Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN @SavinTheBees I don’t give a fuck how mad gta fans are, ima buy tf outta GTA trilogy and streaming it today I don’t give a fuck how mad gta fans are, ima buy tf outta GTA trilogy and streaming it today

Donny Kight @DWKight @GTANet @GTAForums I am stoked to play this game. The backlash these games are getting is starting to become trivial. I get some things, but there is so much incessant whining going on right now. Hopefully @GroveStGames will not ignore these games after release, fix some bugs, maybe add things. 👍 @GTANet @GTAForums I am stoked to play this game. The backlash these games are getting is starting to become trivial. I get some things, but there is so much incessant whining going on right now. Hopefully @GroveStGames will not ignore these games after release, fix some bugs, maybe add things. 👍

Many gamers are nostalgic for what the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition represents. They don't care about how loud its critics are; they're excited to play the game today. There is also some hope that Grove Street Games would fix some of the noticeable bugs.

The difference between the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original three titles is especially noticeable when one looks at the game's graphics. The first Tweet has an interesting thread where one user talked about how some of the game's critics didn't even grow up with the original titles.

Unsurprisingly, it's a Tweet that encompasses more positivity and nostalgia for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pure Dead Gaming @PureDeadGaming



Don't listen to the hate. Obviously by today's standards the graphics are poor but this is a remaster, not a remake.



Great stuff 👏 Only two missions in, but loving the #GTATrilogy so far. Absolute nostalgia overload.Don't listen to the hate. Obviously by today's standards the graphics are poor but this is a remaster, not a remake.Great stuff 👏 Only two missions in, but loving the #GTATrilogy so far. Absolute nostalgia overload.Don't listen to the hate. Obviously by today's standards the graphics are poor but this is a remaster, not a remake. Great stuff 👏 https://t.co/cJLijwCwlY

Preston  @1necromancer #GTATrilogy This nostalgia is hitting me so hard, I remember when I was 4 I thought the undercover cops were just civilians coming to help the cops catch me because of my horrible actions lool #PS5Share This nostalgia is hitting me so hard, I remember when I was 4 I thought the undercover cops were just civilians coming to help the cops catch me because of my horrible actions lool #PS5Share #GTATrilogy https://t.co/nBfeL5dETg

Kezza @KezzaWho

All us OG'S See this as an upgrade, just being able to play above 360p in a crisp resolution..



REMASTER, NOT REMAKE.



Some of you cancel culture plebs are ✊💦's



#GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition Its clear some of yous were not raised with the original games on their releases..All us OG'S See this as an upgrade, just being able to play above 360p in a crisp resolution..REMASTER, NOT REMAKE.Some of you cancel culture plebs are ✊💦's Its clear some of yous were not raised with the original games on their releases.. All us OG'S See this as an upgrade, just being able to play above 360p in a crisp resolution..REMASTER, NOT REMAKE. Some of you cancel culture plebs are ✊💦's#GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that makes these players enjoy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Some players even share some old stories about their first time playing these games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is divisive, it already has a dedicated fanbase in the few short hours since its release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Have you played the game, yet? Yes No 0 votes so far