“Feel like a little child again”: Nostalgic fans react as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition finally releases

Changing the tide in a sea of negativity, plenty of nostalgic fans are feeling happy with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's release.
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition contains three of the most iconic GTA games of all time. These games are nearly two decades old, so seeing them updated to modern standards has put a smile on many fans' faces.
Naturally, it's not all sunshine and rainbows on social media. Plenty of fans are annoyed with how the game looks and how it doesn't meet up with their expectations. Despite all that, there are plenty of fans who love how the game looks and feels.
Fans feel nostalgic for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a game that many fans were looking forward to, and for some of them, it delivered. It still captures the same vibes as the original three games, and it performs well on even older hardware.
The above Tweet is an excellent example of a fan who enjoys the game for what it is. To some fans, it looks great, and its stable performance makes this a title worth buying.
Ultimately, one's desire to play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition boils down to personal preferences. The above Twitter user points out that it's not something that will appeal to every type of gamer.
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is meant to try and capture the old games' look and feel with a few meaningful design changes. Some fans will strongly dislike how the game turned out, but it's not universally panned, there are legitimate fans who love the game.
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition looks good for some players. Comparing them to the original games is like a night and day difference. Some fans even went to iconic landmarks and took pictures showcasing some of the game's strengths.
Most players are aware that there are some noticeable bugs, but it's still a fun game for them on day one. These screenshots also showcase the game's incredible draw distance.
A few players who played the game early enjoyed it and would recommend other players to have fun with it.
Still, it's another example of how the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition isn't just a laughing stock as it has some merits to entertain its playerbase.
Many gamers are nostalgic for what the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition represents. They don't care about how loud its critics are; they're excited to play the game today. There is also some hope that Grove Street Games would fix some of the noticeable bugs.
The difference between the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original three titles is especially noticeable when one looks at the game's graphics. The first Tweet has an interesting thread where one user talked about how some of the game's critics didn't even grow up with the original titles.
Unsurprisingly, it's a Tweet that encompasses more positivity and nostalgia for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that makes these players enjoy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Some players even share some old stories about their first time playing these games.
While the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is divisive, it already has a dedicated fanbase in the few short hours since its release.
