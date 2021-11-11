5 things that players have learned from the GTA Trilogy thus far

Dozens of livestreams and videos have already surfaced, showcasing some of the GTA Trilogy's nuances and features.

Ultimately, it's largely the same game that millions of GTA fans fell in love with almost two decades ago. There are some noticeable changes that fans should know, however. Most of it is tied to quality-of-life changes, but some discoveries differ from fans' initial expectations.

The GTA Trilogy will have a digital release date of November 11, 2021. The following details do not include day-one patches or future updates.

Five things that players found out about the GTA Trilogy from recent videos and photos

#5 - Restarting missions and checkpoints

An example of how the screen looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most anticipated features that Rockstar Games promised for the GTA Trilogy was the ability to restart failed missions instantly. Based on the videos that players could see for the game, it appears to be mostly accurate.

There is a slight delay upon hitting the confirmation button and being able to move again. Other than that, it works as players would expect.

It removes the need for players to have to go back all the way to the mission marker to retry.

#4 - How the weapon wheel looks like

How the Weapon Wheel looks like in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although a weapon wheel exists in the GTA Trilogy, players are still limited to only one weapon per type. Hence, players can't alternate between different pistols in the GTA Trilogy. The main reason for including the Weapon Wheel is for players who prefer it over the old method.

It works similarly to its appearance in GTA 5; players pull it up, and time slows down around them. Whatever the player picks will be the weapon they use. This particular screenshot also reveals that the game has cheat codes.

#3 - Tommy and Claude still can't swim

One of the features players wish would be added to the GTA Trilogy was the ability to swim for Claude and Tommy Vercetti. Unfortunately, neither character can swim based on current videos; it's the same drowning animations that players might remember.

Hence, large bodies of water are still fatal for Claude and Tommy Vercetti. CJ still maintains the ability to swim, but the lack of swimming for the other two protagonists will disappoint some fans.

#2 - How aiming while moving looks like

It looks a little stiff (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most significant differences between this game and the original titles is how shooting works. There is no GTA 5-esque cover system, but players can move and aim simultaneously in the older games (even on console).

There is also a white outline that surrounds an NPC when the player is aiming at them. It should give gamers a clearer indication of where they will shoot. The animation is noticeably stiff, especially if the player uses a one-handed weapon, as the other arm just hangs around doing nothing.

That said, it makes the gameplay more fluid and less restrictive.

#1 - All songs in the GTA Trilogy

The above Reddit post contains every song in the GTA Trilogy. Some music from the original games is noticeably missing, such as "Come on Feel the Noise" by Quiet Riot and "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson.

Fortunately, the GTA Trilogy keeps most of the songs intact. It has removed a noticeable amount of songs, so players are recommended to check that list to get a better idea if their favorite song is in the game.

