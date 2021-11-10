Why GTA San Andreas aged the best out of the original GTA Trilogy

Out of the original GTA Trilogy, San Andreas has stood the test of time the best.

It was the last game out of three titles, which meant that Rockstar Games already knew what did and didn't work in the previous titles. Naturally, that meant GTA San Andreas doesn't have some problematic flaws that make the last two games feel archaic.

It doesn't just fix some of the problems from those two titles, either. GTA San Andreas also introduces many new features that make the game stand out on its own two feet.

GTA San Andreas has easily been the most loved of the original GTA Trilogy

Many players still remember the adventures throughout Los Santos, nearly two decades later (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every game in the GTA Trilogy brings something new to the series. GTA 3 is the oldest of the three titles, and it introduced the framework which makes a 3D open-world game work for the series.

GTA Vice City added some quality of life features, but it's more or less similar to its predecessor. The soundtrack is more famous, and the graphics are marginally better, at least.

However, this title still pales compared to GTA San Andreas when it comes to timelessness.

Standing the test of time all these years later

The characters are still memorable and are still seen in the GTA Trilogy screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's been nearly two decades since the original games from the GTA Trilogy hit store shelves. Not every game can stand the test of time, as a once-popular classic like GTA 3 proves that statement.

GTA San Andreas is still many fans' favorite Grand Theft Auto game of all time. Obviously, its graphics are not great in the modern era, but that isn't what makes the title so endearing to its fans.

How the game originally looked (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, it's a game with far more activities to participate in than its predecessors. As a result, it has a far more active endgame, as the player has several more features to take advantage of before calling it quits.

For example, GTA San Andreas has a robust customization feature that outclasses even the later titles in the series. The other two games in the GTA Trilogy can't compete in the slightest in this department, and it's not the only advantage that San Andreas has.

What makes GTA San Andreas so fun to play?

Some fans would love to revisit Grove Street (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some additional features that make this game stand out compared to the other GTA Trilogy titles are:

Better manual shooting

Skills to raise

The ability to climb over objects

Swimming

The biggest map out of the three games

More collectibles

Dating

Arcade games

Basketball

Gym

Gang Wars

Local multiplayer (PS2)

Gambling at a casino

Dancing

Bicycles

Jetpack

That's not even a comprehensive list of every advantage that GTA San Andreas has over its predecessors from the GTA Trilogy. While it removed a few features from Vice City, they were generally minor or not beneficial for players.

The GTA Trilogy will even the playing field in many ways, as all three games will get a graphical boost and some modernized controls. Even so, it's unlikely to change the fundamental advantages that GTA San Andreas has over its two contemporaries.

