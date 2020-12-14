5 best open-world games like GTA San Andreas for Nintendo Switch

GTA San Andreas is an action-adventure open-world game, which is one of the most celebrated titles of the GTA franchise. It is famous for its challenging missions, great characters, and interesting storyline.

The Nintendo Switch might not be a very popular video game console, but quite a few players enjoy playing with it. This article shares a list of few games like GTA San Andreas that gamers could play on their Nintendo Switch.

GTA San Andreas: Top 5 similar open-world games for Nintendo Switch

These are the five best open-world games like GTA San Andreas that gamers can play on their Nintendo Switch:

1. American Fugitive

Players would like to be a part of this modern sandbox action game, which offers an open-world for players to explore. The top-down game revolves around criminal activities.

This title also has many vehicles, which players can cruise around in, like they do in GTA San Andreas. Players are advised to be careful of the cops who will seize any opportunity to arrest them.

2. Milanoir

Like GTA San Andreas, this title also has an exciting and interesting storyline. The 70’s soundtrack is also great and makes the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable.

This game revolves around revenge, and players will have a fun time uncovering the truth in the city of Milan. They can take part in thrilling car chases to catch up with their enemies.

3. Retro City Rampage: DX

Like GTA San Andreas, this is also an open-world game with several missions to complete. There are over 60 exciting missions in the story mode that players can enjoy.

Retro City Rampage: DX has an 80’s vibe to it that players would like. The game is appreciated for its smooth controls, and players can be a part of over 40 arcade challenges offered by the game.

4. Saints Row: The Third

Players can enjoy this action-adventure game, which revolves around the lives of gangsters like GTA San Andreas. They can also dress up their characters using the customization options.

As this game is an open-world title, players will surely have a great time exploring the fictional city of Steelport. The gameplay and storyline are better than the previous games of the same series.

5. Payday 2

From robbing cars to doing drugs, this game will definitely make players look back at GTA San Andreas. They can also opt for the multiplayer mode, where they can go on various heists with friends.

The missions are mainly action-centric, but players can also make use of stealth mechanics to complete them successfully. The game has a collection of good guns that players can use to kill their enemies.

