GTA San Andreas VR is being worked on by the developers of LA Noire VR Case Files

Video Games Deluxe is the team that will work on GTA San Andreas VR.

If their name looks familiar, it's because they're the same people who worked on the LA Noire VR Case Files. The game generally had good to great reviews, so it's a promising start for GTA San Andreas's debut with VR.

Brendan McNamara founded Team Bondi, which helped create the original LA Noire. After Team Bondi's collapse, he started Video Games Deluxe, eventually making the well-received LA Noire VR Case Files.

They have experience working with Rockstar Games and VR, but fans should also know that GTA San Andreas VR is still in development.

The above screenshot is a recent post by Video Games Deluxe back on 1 November 2021. The Facebook Connect event they're referencing is the one that had Mark Zuckerberg announce GTA San Andreas for the Oculus Quest 2.

GTA San Andreas is arguably "one of the world's best loved games," as it's still a title that millions of fans look up to. The interesting part about this post is that Video Games Deluxe is still recruiting people for the project.

It aligns with what Mark Zuckerberg said about GTA San Andreas VR (about how it was still in development).

As it's still in development, there is currently no further news on what the game will look like. Therefore, fans still don't have any information on its release date or other essential details. There aren't any images, either.

Interestingly enough, the same development team teased this upcoming project back in 2020. It was only known as a "AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar" back then.

Their recent LinkedIn post references GTA San Andreas and other projects, but one can deduce that GTA San Andreas VR is probably that AAA open-world title. They were also recruiting people for several positions at the time.

Jason Rubin is the VP for Play, and he shared an important announcement regarding the upcoming Oculus Gaming Showcase. He states that it will occur next year, so sometime in 2022.

For reference, the last one happened on 21 April 2021. GTA San Andreas fans have some time to kill before next year's Oculus Gaming Showcase. Given that it's still in development (according to Video Game Deluxe's recent post), they might not get too much information by then.

