5 reasons why players should try GTA San Andreas in VR on Oculus Quest 2

The recent announcement of GTA San Andreas appearing on the Oculus Quest 2 is groundbreaking for VR fans.

GTA games and official VR support are a popular combination that many have dreamed about for years. Mark Zuckerberg announcing that GTA San Andreas is in development for the Oculus Quest 2 surprised many gamers worldwide.

The title is nearly two decades old, but there are still plenty of reasons to play it today. Considering how different the Oculus Quest 2 is from other gaming platforms, many of these reasons will be tied to gameplay afforded in VR.

Five reasons why fans should give GTA San Andreas a go on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

5) Oculus Quest 2 won't require logging into Facebook anymore

Anti-Facebook people can use the VR headset more easily in the future (Image via Facebook)

In a recent Facebook Connect, Mark Zuckerberg states that the Oculus Quest 2 won't necessitate players to log into Facebook to play it anymore. He doesn't give a timeframe of when that will happen, but it is a problem some have with the VR headset.

One can even argue that it's the biggest flaw in the system, as some players absolutely abhor using Facebook. This change should still be applicable even when it's rebranded to Meta.

4) GTA San Andreas is a legendary game

There are millions of GTA San Andreas fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many GTA fans would love to replay GTA San Andreas. It's a timeless classic that continues to attract attention from both gamers and companies alike. Hence, there is no surprise that Oculus announced support for the famous title on the Oculus Quest 2.

This VR headset is also cheaper than several alternatives on the market. It costs approximately $300 on Amazon, and has a plethora of games other than GTA San Andreas.

If GTA San Andreas turns out well like several other titles on the platform, then it's a new way to play an iconic masterpiece.

3) It's a portable experience

The Oculus Quest 2 is easy to use (Image via Oculus)

Official GTA San Andreas ports on portable platforms are few and far between. The best option that gamers currently have is to buy the game on their Android or iOS device. However, some might not like its controls there.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a portable VR headset that can entertain the player differently. Its controls will feel more fluid and authentic by comparison, which is an advantage that no other platform that has GTA San Andreas can offer.

One can play it all over their home and not be bound by wherever their TV is.

2) First-person POV mods don't compare to VR

It feels differently when the player uses a real VR headset over regular first-person POV (Image via GTAall.com)

Some ignorant players might assume a first-person POV mod can replicate a similar feeling to having a VR headset. However, the Oculus Quest 2 is far more immersive than sitting in front of a TV with first-person POV activated.

Based on how other games work on the system, one can infer that it will make the player feel like they're physically controlling CJ.

On the downside, it will make customization less useful, as the player won't see their fancy outfits as often. Still, the Oculus Quest 2 offers official VR support for GTA San Andreas, a first for the game.

Immersion is something that's better to feel than to see.

1) Experience the iconic game through a different perspective

Not everybody tries first-person POV mods in the first place. Hence, playing GTA San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2 would feel completely different from what a player remembers.

Imagine sitting next to Cesar as he reveals to CJ what Big Smoke's true nature is. Alternatively, chasing Officer Tenpenny at the end of the game is going to feel wild.

Reliving any of the classic moments through a VR scenario is surreal to think about for anyone who played GTA San Andreas back in 2004.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy GTA San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2? Yes No 0 votes so far