GTA 6: Rockstar Games working on an open-world VR game?

A recent LinkedIn announcement by Video Games Deluxe has the fans speculating whether GTA VI could be an open-world VR title.

The team has previously worked on L.A Noire: The V.R Case Files, an excellent VR edtion of the original game.

The rumour mill for Rockstar and GTA 6 has been spurred back to life with a recent Linkedin announcement by Video Games Deluxe.

The team of Video Games Deluxe has previously worked with Rockstar Games to develop the excellent VR edition of LA Noire called LA Noire: The V.R Case Files. The GTA franchise is yet to be given the VR treatment, and so far there have been no VR games from the franchise.

This could all change with the team of Video Games Deluxe, who has had a working relationship with Rockstar Sydney for nearly 7 years.

Rockstar Games have been tight-lipped about any news regarding GTA VI, and it is reportedly in the early stages of development as of April 2020.

Could GTA VI be an open-world VR game?

VR technology is extremely intriguing, and perhaps a good avenue for Rockstar to explore. Given that there have only been a select few games that have done VR right, the studio might have their reservations about making their marquee title a VR project.

Video Games Deluxe are a small team of developers more suited to projects like L.A Noire: The V.R Case Files, which are relatively small VR projects.

This next project from Video Games Deluxe and Rockstar is most likely to be a GTA game in VR. Perhaps a title like GTA V or GTA IV would be perfect for VR platforms.

The first-person mode in GTA V provided players with an exciting, new perspective to the game. Taking that experience to VR might be a smart move by Rockstar to keep the fanbase engaged as they work on the next big title.

The LinkedIn announcement confirmed that Video Games Deluxe's next project is a AAA open-world title. This means the game will have the type of scale fans expect from Rockstar.