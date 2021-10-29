5 things players should do in GTA San Andreas once it releases on Oculus Quest 2

Official VR support for a GTA game is a rare sight, but Oculus Quest 2 owners have a grand opportunity with GTA San Andreas.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a cheap alternative to several VR headsets on the market, thus allowing players to experience VR cheaply. It's a valuable trait, as some players might wish to buy it solely to try GTA San Andreas on the device.

Once they get it, they might wonder what they should do next. Assuming that the core gameplay doesn't change, one can do a bevy of activities from the get-go. Ultimately, it's still the legendary game it once was.

Except for this time, players can experience all its glory in virtual reality thanks to the Oculus Quest 2.

GTA San Andreas: Five aspects to test out on the Oculus Quest 2 to assess gameplay differences in VR

5) Watch every cutscene

Fans of GTA San Andreas might skip the cutscenes to save time (especially if they've seen it before). However, it might be worth watching them all to see something new. Players need to remember that GTA San Andreas is working on a VR headset.

All of the cutscenes will feel different, even if the dialogue is the same. The game has several memorable cutscenes, so a different perspective will be fascinating to see.

4) Explore the world

The GTA San Andreas world is one of the biggest in the GTA series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA San Andreas is an old game, it still has an engaging environment to explore. There are many collectibles, vehicles, and weaponry to collate through its vast open world. Not only that, but the game's intriguing pedestrians add much life to the scenery.

Now imagine playing the game through a VR headset. The Oculus Quest 2 will support this game officially, so players can explore the world in an immersive first-person POV.

Locations like Area 69 and Mount Chiliad are going to be fascinating to see through this new perspective.

3) Fly a jetpack

Flying a jetpack in VR thanks to the Oculus Quest 2 might feel a little trippy (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the Spawn Jetpack cheat code exists in some format, it would be delightful to take it and go wherever the player pleases. It's related to exploration, but one can also use it to quickly clear specific missions.

If the cheat code doesn't work, the Jetpack will be available at Verdant Meadows Airfield later on in the storyline. It will still be fun to operate by then.

Hopefully, the player doesn't fear heights, as it might feel weird looking down as one flies throughout the world.

2) Vehicle missions

Imagine doing this in VR thanks to the Oculus Quest 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Driving in VR is an interesting sensation. It will be fun to do something like burglary on the Oculus Quest 2. As one sneaks around the home to steal some items, the feeling of suspense will feel more authentic in VR.

Likewise, doing other vehicle missions on the Oculus Quest 2 will feel more immersive than it did in the original game. There are many vehicle missions in GTA San Andreas, so players have some options to consider.

1) Beat up random pedestrians

GTA San Andreas pedestrians will still be fun to mess around with (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas has several noteworthy pedestrians, so it will be fun to attack a few of them for fun. Many GTA fans love to cause mayhem wherever they go, so it will be fun to do it again on the Oculus Quest 2.

There are also a few different fighting styles in GTA San Andreas for players to learn. Seeing various combination attacks would be an amusing sight, especially if the player fights a mob of NPCs.

