GTA Trilogy: How do the three games connect?

All three of the GTA Trilogy games are connected to one another, albeit loosely.

First, fans need to know when each game takes place:

Grand Theft Auto 3: 2001

2001 Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 1986

1986 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 1992

Naturally, the chronology goes from GTA Vice City to GTA San Andreas and then to GTA 3. All three games are a part of the 3D Universe, which separates it from the canon timeline from both the 2D and HD Universes.

Some characters show up in multiple GTA Trilogy games as a result. For example, Claude is the protagonist of one game but shows up as a minor character in another.

Explaining how the three GTA Trilogy games connect to one another

All three titles are connected lore-wise (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of the crossover occurs in San Andreas, but several characters and storylines tie into the other two titles. For example, the following GTA San Andreas characters show up in one of the other two titles in the GTA Trilogy:

Catalina

Claude

Donald Love

Dwaine

Jethro

Ken Rosenberg

Kent Paul

Maria Latore

Salvatore Leone

GTA 3's connection to the other GTA Trilogy games

Catalina showing off Claude to CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since GTA 3 is the most recent game in the GTA Trilogy based on chronological events, it has the most events tied to the other two titles.

The main plot point of this game involves Claude trying to get revenge on Catalina for betraying him. Players can see their relationship begin to blossom in GTA San Andreas, which took place nine years prior.

The two of them continued to rob banks across America until Catalina decided to betray Claude at the beginning of GTA 3.

Rosenberg, Salvatore, and Maria (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aside from that plot, Maria and Salvatore's relationship is also explained by their interactions in Las Venturas back in San Andreas.

It gets worse by Liberty City Stories (which isn't part of the GTA Trilogy). Eventually, Maria lies to Salvatore about her and Claude being an item.

Sonny Forelli was a good leader for the Forelli Family, so his death is noticeable (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Forelli Family is weak in GTA 3 because of the death of Sonny Forelli back in Vice City. His brother, Marco Forelli, took over, only to die by CJ's hands in the events of GTA San Andreas.

The last nail in the coffin of their relevancy happened in Liberty City Stories when Toni Cipriani bombed Fort Staunton.

In the end, it's worth noting that Phil Cassidy lacks an arm in this game. It's not because he's battling in Nicaragua (as he claims). Instead, it's because of a moonshine incident back in GTA Vice City, which players can see in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA Vice City's connection to the other GTA Trilogy games

As it's canonly the first game in the GTA Trilogy, GTA Vice City isn't directly influenced by the other two games. Instead, its actions create effects which are still reverberating in those two titles.

For example, Ken Rosenberg mentions Tommy Vercetti during his time in San Andreas. When players watch The Introduction short film, they can hear Rosenberg being brushed aside by Vercetti's secretary and unable to speak to him. Thus, their old partnership ends.

Dwaine and Jethro appear a little different in 1992 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Minor characters also appear in the other two GTA Trilogy games. Kent Paul still has ties to the music industry and helps a new character (Maccer) with his career in GTA San Andreas.

Likewise, both Dwaine and Jethro appear in that game. In Vice City, they helped maintain a boatyard. When Tommy Vercetti bought the property, the two of them moved to San Fierro.

Donald Love is also seen acting as a pupil to Avery Carrington in this game. On a related note, both Avery and Candy Suxxx appear on Las Venturas billboards.

GTA San Andreas's connection to the other GTA Trilogy games

Most of GTA San Andreas's connections to the other GTA Trilogy games have been mentioned already, but there are a few more to note. For instance, CJ used to work with Joey Leone back in Liberty City.

Salvatore Leone interacts heavily with Ken Rosenberg in the Las Venturas storyline here. Rosenberg is supposed to act as a middleman between the various mafia families.

He also referenced Tommy Vercetti in the mission, The Meat Business, when he says,

"Oh, Tommy, this is just like the old times!"

Ultimately, CJ robs Caligula's Palace, thus ending his connection with Salvatore. One can assume that Salvatore and Maria moved out of Las Venturas and headed back to Liberty City by the time Liberty City Stories occurs.

It's also worth mentioning that CJ and Catalina used to date before she dumped him for Claude. There are some parallels between the two relationships, as Catalina is the dominating personality in both of them. Together, they robbed several businesses.

On a minor note, some radio DJs appear in multiple games. A prime example is Lazlow Jones, although others like Fernando and Toni are relevant on some radio stations.

The GTA Trilogy's digital release date is 11 November 2021; the earliest players can relive these classic titles.

