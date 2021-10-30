A quick overview of what players should expect from the GTA Trilogy

With less than a month away until the GTA Trilogy is available to play, it's vital to summarize what has already been revealed.

The GTA Trilogy's digital release date is November 11, 2021, and its physical release date is December 7, 2021. Mobile gamers will have to wait until the first half of 2022 to play the game. Ultimately, it will be available on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Fans of the game should know that it consists of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. It's not a 1:1 port, either. While some things remain unchanged (like voice acting), there are some new changes that fans should know.

What has been revealed for the GTA Trilogy thus far?

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be brought to a new generation of gamers (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing that GTA Trilogy fans should know is that the game will cost $59.99. As far as individual titles go, Xbox Game Pass users can also get GTA San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on November 11, 2021.

Not everything has been revealed yet. Rockstar Games has shown a short trailer and some images, so more may come in the future. Until then, the following is a brief overview of everything that's been covered thus far.

Graphical improvements over the original games

GTA 3 benefits the most from the new graphics (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most fans will notice that the game maintains the original titles' cartoony graphics but enhances it significantly. The textures and resolution are better than the original games. On a related note, PS5 and Xbox Series X players can get 4K resolution with 60 FPS.

Based on what fans can see from the initial photos, it appears as though the weather and water effects look more realistic, too. Rockstar Games also states that the GTA Trilogy will have better draw distance and a revamped lighting system.

Updates to the control scheme

Rockstar Games haven't shown off much from the GTA 5-style controls (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most drastic change to the GTA Trilogy is the "GTA 5-inspired modern controls" that Rockstar Games promises. They state that targeting and shooting will be improved upon, with GTA San Andreas getting better drive-by controls.

Radio and weapon wheels will also appear in the GTA Trilogy. That's not the only quality-of-life feature either, as players can now instantly restart any missions that they fail.

Also, mini-maps will have better navigation features. As far as console-exclusive features go, Nintendo Switch users can use Gyro controls for aiming.

Some things stay the same

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

Not everything has changed drastically in the GTA Trilogy. All of the game's storylines appear to progress the same way they did in the original games. Cutscenes behave nigh identically but with superior graphics this time around.

Likewise, these games still have the same characters and voice acting. The latter is noticeable if the player watches the video, as they can still hear CJ, Umberto, Avery, Salvatore, Tommy Vercetti, Sweet, and Kendl's original voices.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GTA Trilogy players should expect the game to remain largely faithful to the original titles it's based on, but with modern enhancements. Anybody who's played the original games should be familiar with what the GTA Trilogy can offer.

Edited by R. Elahi