5 great customization features in GTA San Andreas

Out of all the single-player GTA experiences, San Andreas possesses one of the deepest levels of customization for the main protagonist.

What made San Andreas special was the introduction of several custom features, which fully expands on previous titles. Not only does Carl Johnson pick and choose what clothing to wear, he can also give himself different hairstyles and add ink to his arms. He can also transform his body type, depending on his diet.

Better yet, GTA players can also mod their vehicles in a series first. When a game allows players to be creative in their decision making, the result is a more personalized experience. Only GTA 5 compares to the customization of San Andreas, at least among the single-player modes.

Five awesome custom features in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Vehicles

Mod garages allow GTA players to personalize their rides. There are three different mod shops within the game - TransFender, Loco Low Co., and Wheel Arch Angels. GTA players can upgrade everything from the exhaust pipes to the spoilers, as well as hydraulics. There are also several colors for the custom paint jobs.

Transfender is the most basic mod shop as it allows the player to customize 65 different vehicles. Loco Low Co. specializes with the lowrider class, where players can install a nitro boost upgrade. Wheel Arch Angels focuses on street race cars, such as the Elegy, Flash, and Uranus.

There is nothing hotter than red-orange flames on a dark-colored Blade. GTA players can immediately stand out with stylish paintjobs, hydraulic systems, and nitrous boosts. These mods are also particularly useful for street races.

#4 - Haircuts

Unlike Claude and Tommy Vercetti before him, CJ has the ability to change up his hairstyle. There are three different barber shops, which include Reece's Hair & Facial Studio, Macisla Unisex Hair Salon, and various other shops in San Andreas.

Depending on the barber shop, players can do everything from growing a beard to dying their hair with bright colors. Haircuts can raise sex appeal, which is necessary whenever GTA players go out on a date.

Players can also raise their respect a little bit with the right haircut. Funny enough, the Elvis haircut gives neither sex appeal nor respect, despite it being the most expensive cut at $1,000.

#3 - Tattoos

Like haircuts, body tattoos can raise the respect and sex appeal for gang members and girlfriends respectively. Since a single tattoo only raises it by 3%, GTA players should add multiple if they want to see positive net gains.

There are four tattoo parlors in San Andreas; two in Los Santos (Idlewood and El Corona), one in San Fierro (Hashbury), and one in Las Venturas (Redsands East). Prices vary depending on the tattoo, but removal costs $400. The parlor in Las Venturas is overpriced at 20% higher rates, like the rest of the area.

These tattoos range from Grove Street representations to religious figures and psychotic clowns. While these tattoos are not as detailed as the ones in GTA 5, they're a relatively good start for the GTA series.

#2 - Clothing

Rockstar Games has significantly expanded its clothing accessories for San Andreas. GTA 3 didn't have the option to change outfits, while Vice City was limited to pickup locations and a set clothing piece.

San Andreas allows GTA players to purchase clothing items from various shops. These include tops like shirts and jackets, bottom pants and footwear, and accessories like watches, chains, and hats.

More expensive clothes imbue a higher level of sex appeal to the player. Players can also get access to special outfits depending on missions and success rate with girlfriends.

There are six clothing stores, each with a different theme. For example, Binco is a low-end budget store, while Didier Sachs is a high-class luxury one. Out of all the customization features in San Andreas, clothing is where the game truly stands the test of time. There is so much to choose from.

#1 - Body types

This is a feature that remains unique to San Andreas and has not been seen since. There are different body types depending on player choices in diet and exercise. A player can either be muscular or overweight, which drastically changes their physical appearance overall.

Muscular body types give CJ an extra boost in melee damage. GTA players have to constantly work out at gyms and eat regularly to achieve this form. Meanwhile, CJ can be overweight if he eats too much unhealthy food and no longer exercises.

Interestingly, there are unique dialog options available to GTA players, depending on whether they are muscular or overweight. These are considered in-game stats in San Andreas, which the players should keep an eye on.

