Why addition of weapon wheel to GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is a good move by Rockstar

GTA fans are over the moon to learn that the weapon wheel has been introduced in the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

Along with the radio station from GTA 5, the weapon selection option being adapted in the Trilogy is excellent news for all the players. They will not have the pain of skipping past their biggest and meanest weapons while cycling from side to side.

Rockstar Games has done well to make this update by keeping it simple and not shaking things up too much with drastic game changes.

Weapon wheel is a favorite in GTA Online

Using the weapon selection wheel is so easy now that it comes as second nature to most gamers. It has become their favorite way to choose weapons in-game.

It would be annoying to revert to old-style controls, like those in the original three games, when this wheel selection method has become so commonly known.

A significant difference that all GTA users are sure to notice immediately is the "lack" of weapons in the three older games. This means that Rockstar had not introduced most weapons GTA Online players are now used to. Hence, fans will notice far less weaponry to cycle through in the remasters, but will enjoy the feature nonetheless.

This also means no more Up'N'Atomizer or Unholy Hellbringer. Many GTA fanatics would probably be unimpressed to see the Trilogy completely change the original three games as players know them by adding such weaponry.

Gamers will be pleased with the old weapons they love from GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas getting some newly updated graphics, making them, their firing, and targeting look so much better. Improved targeting is also a big deal for the GTA community.

Players have heard and know so much about the Trilogy, so these simple upgrades to the selection of guns and music in the remastered games are sure to be crowd-pleasing.

All GTA fans are excited that Rockstar has chosen to implement the radio wheel and weapon wheel for its players in the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition. Indeed, an excellent and smart move by the company.

