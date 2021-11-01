Why the addition of the radio stations wheel to GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is a good move by Rockstar

GTA fans will definitely be happy to hear that the iconic radio station wheel has been lifted out of GTA 5 and introduced to the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

There has been some concern amongst GTA players awaiting the release of the Trilogy. One of these worries was the radio system. Firstly, there was a chance that some of the original music may not be available in the trilogy. Then came the fear of losing the convenient radio station wheel that GTA 5 Online players have grown quite accustomed to. This article will reveal more about the radio station selection system in the remastered GTA Trilogy.

Radio in the GTA Trilogy

Any fan that has played the original GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas games will have fond nostalgic memories of the great music and funny advertisements they used to listen to on the radio in all three games.

Many in the community have discussed the possibility that some of the songs used in the old iconic three games may have passed their licensing dates, meaning that they legally cannot be used again in the Trilogy. While this has not yet been confirmed, it is definitely a concern for the GTA Community who are sure to miss the nostalgic music.

Even if this is the case due to licensing problems, GTA players can reassure themselves by the fact that Rockstar Games will do everything they can to keep the music the same, or at the very least, seamlessly replace the old classics with new ones.

However, the best news about the radio in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is that it is in the format that all current GTA players are more used to. The radio station wheel makes it so easy to cycle through all of the stations in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Obviously, it makes perfect sense to use the same station selection style in the Trilogy as well.

GTA players will definitely not miss the frustrating side-scrolling version of radio station selection that the original three games used. Players and fans in the GTA community have grown to love the way they navigate through their favorite radio stations in GTA Online. Additionally, there will be no backwards compatibility issues with the controls.

