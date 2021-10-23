5 GTA San Andreas radio stations that fans are excited to listen to in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Many players remember GTA San Andreas as one of the best memories of their childhood. One of the best things about GTA San Andreas has to be its music. GTA San Andreas has a very different approach to music compared to other games. Players get to enjoy music in the form of radio stations.

With Rockstar's release of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition getting closer, fans are excited to listen to their favorite radio station while cruising around the roads of San Andreas.

There are many radio stations in GTA San Andreas that players can access by getting into a vehicle. There are a total of 12 different radio stations in GTA San Andreas and one of them can be customized by the player by going into the game files. Players can find many different genres of music played on the radio stations.

There are over 150 licensed songs in GTA San Andreas that players can enjoy. Here is a list of the top 5 radio stations in GTA San Andreas.

Top 5 radio stations in GTA San Andreas that fans can't wait to listen to in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

5) K-DST

K-DST ("The Dust") is a classic rock radio station which is hosted by Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith. This radio station is broadcasted from Los Santos. K-DST has some of the best classic rock hits in the game, from Kiss to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tune in to K-DST to find the best tracks from the 70s and the 80s.

Here is a list of all the tracks featured on this station:

Foghat - "Slow Ride" (1975)

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Green River" (1969)

Heart - "Barracuda" (1977)

Kiss - "Strutter" (1974)

Toto - "Hold the Line" (1978)

Rod Stewart - "Young Turks" (1981)

Tom Petty - "Runnin' Down a Dream" (1989) *

Joe Cocker - "Woman to Woman" (1972) *

Humble Pie - "Get Down to It" (1973)

Grand Funk Railroad - "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1974)

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Free Bird" (1973)

America - "A Horse with No Name" (1971)

The Who - "Eminence Front" (1982)

Boston - "Smokin'" (1976)

David Bowie - "Somebody Up There Likes Me" (1975)

Eddie Money - "Two Tickets to Paradise" (1977)

Billy Idol - "White Wedding" (1982)

4) Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos is a radio station in GTA San Andreas which is hosted by Julio G. The radio station is broadcast from Los Santos, and plays contemporary West Coast hip hop and gangsta rap.

Here is a list of all the tracks featured on this station:

2Pac (feat. Pogo) - "I Don't Give a Fuck" (1991) *

Compton's Most Wanted - "Hood Took Me Under" (1992)

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" (1992)

Too $hort - "The Ghetto" (1990)

N.W.A. - "Alwayz into Somethin'" (1991)

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - "Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)" (1992)

Kid Frost - "La Raza" (1990)

Cypress Hill - "How I Could Just Kill a Man" (1991)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Fuck wit Dre Day" (1992)

The D.O.C. - "It's Funky Enough" (1989)

N.W.A. - "Express Yourself" (1988) *

Ice Cube - "It Was a Good Day" (1992)

Eazy-E - "Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn" (1988)

Above the Law - "Murder Rap" (1990)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Deep Cover" (1992)

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - "Guerillas in tha Mist" (1992)

3) Radio X

Radio X is a radio station in GTA San Andreas that plays mostly alternative rock, heavy metal, and grunge. This radio station is hosted by Sage and is perfect for intense situations such as escape missions in GTA San Andreas or being chased by the cops.

Here is a list of all the tracks featured on this station:

Helmet - "Unsung" (1991)

Depeche Mode - "Personal Jesus" (1989)

Faith No More - "Midlife Crisis" (1992)

Danzig - "Mother" (1988)

Living Colour - "Cult of Personality" (1988)

Primal Scream - "Movin' on Up" (1991)

Guns N' Roses - "Welcome to the Jungle" (1987)

L7 - "Pretend We're Dead" (1992)

Ozzy Osbourne - "Hellraiser" (1991) *

Soundgarden - "Rusty Cage" (1991)

Rage Against the Machine - "Killing in the Name" (1992) *

Jane's Addiction - "Been Caught Stealing" (1990)

The Stone Roses - "Fools Gold" (1989)

Alice in Chains - "Them Bones" (1992)

Stone Temple Pilots - "Plush" (1992)

2) K-JAH West

K-JAH West is a radio station in GTA San Andreas that plays reggae, dub and dancehall music. This radio station is hosted by Marshall Peters & Johnny Lawton.

Here is a list of all the tracks featured on this station:

Black Harmony - "Don't Let It Go to Your Head" (1979) *

Blood Sisters - "Ring My Bell" (1979) *

Shabba Ranks - "Wicked Inna Bed" (1990)

Buju Banton - "Batty Rider" (1992)

Augustus Pablo - "King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown" (1975)

Dennis Brown - "Revolution" (1983)

Willi Williams - "Armagideon Time" (1979)

I-Roy - "Sidewalk Killer" (1972)

Toots & The Maytals - "Funky Kingston" (1973)

Dillinger - "Cokane In My Brain" (1976)

Toots & The Maytals - "Pressure Drop" (1969)

Pliers - "Bam Bam" (1992)

Barrington Levy - "Here I Come" (1984)

Reggie Stepper - "Drum Pan Sound" (1990)

Black Uhuru - "Great Train Robbery" (1986)

Max Romeo & The Upsetters - "Chase The Devil" (1976)

1) User Track Player/Mixtape

GTA San Andreas added a unique feature which allows players to play their songs on the PC, Xbox and iOS ports of the game. There is no radio better than one perfectly tailored to the player's preferences and making a custom radio lets player enjoy that feeling. Players can customize the radio station by adding their own music to the game files of GTA San Andreas.

The custom radio station in GTA San Andreas is named "User Track Player" in the PC and Xbox ports, and "Mixtape" in the iOS port.

