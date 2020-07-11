GTA games on iOS: Ranking from worst to best

Five GTA games have been adapted for iOS devices, giving Apple users a fair number of options for their gaming needs.

This article ranks all the GTA games on iOS from worst to best.

GTA San Andreas for iOS

The GTA franchise is one of the most popular gaming series ever made, not just on video gaming platforms like Xbox or PlayStation but also on phones and tablets. So far, only five GTA games have been adapted for the Apple iOS, but even these are a sheer blessing for mobile gamers.

In this article, we have ranked all the GTA games available on iOS for all you iPhone and iPad users out there so that you can decide which game to shell out your money for.

Worst to best GTA games on iOS

#5 GTA: Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories for iOS

While GTA: Liberty City Stories is perhaps the weakest title that the GTA franchise offers through the Apple App Store, it would be wrong to categorise it as an inherently bad game. It was adapted for the mobile-game audience and features simple virtual controls as well as short and sweet missions to keep you moving forward in the game.

#4 GTA III

Rockstar Games has done a great job of recreating GTA III for the iOS platform. While most of the story- including missions- remain the same, the textures of the game look significantly better than its dated original. However, while GTA III gives you a few options for the in-game controls, it can sometimes become very frustrating to aim or shoot in the game.

#3 GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA Chinatown Wars for iOS

GTA Chinatown Wars is easily one of the best titles in Rockstar Games’ mobile games venture. Known for its unique top-down style gameplay and its interesting storyline, Chinatown Wars sports an anime-inspired, Yakuza style of animation that we feel is perfect for the light feel of a mobile game.

#2 GTA: Vice City

GTA Vice City on iOS

Vice City just never gets old for most GTA players. For the iOS platform too, Rockstar Games brought back everything that made the original game one of the most loved GTA titles till now - a strong story, set to classic songs and themes of the 80s.

However, what’s better about the iOS version of the game is that it comes with an update in textures and graphics, making Vice City look even better than it did in the original.

#1 GTA San Andreas

San Andreas is arguably the best GTA instalment available on iOS. This may be due to the improved graphics or the sharper colours, but GTA San Andreas’ massive world of gameplay never disappoints in the iOS platform. Controls can sometimes give you a scare but with controller support, the mobile game can easily become one of your favourites to play!