How to put custom music in GTA San Andreas

Custom music is one of the biggest advantages that the PC port of GTA San Andreas has.

The best part about having custom music is that a player can have any music they want. It doesn't even have to be music; a person can literally place a .ogg or a .mp3 file of a person reading Charlotte's Web. As long as it's either a .ogg or a .mp3 file, players can listen to whatever they want in GTA San Andreas. This versatility often leaves players wondering how they can put custom music in GTA San Andreas.

Surprisingly, it's rather simple on PC (this article focuses on just PC). Players don't need to mod the game or do anything fancy to get it up and running. Instead, the player just needs to place the desired .ogg or .mp3 file in a certain file directory. This may seem complicated at first glance, but any gamer should be able to pull it off in a minute.

Placing custom music in GTA San Andreas

The player just needs to place the desired .ogg or .mp3 file in a certain file directory to get custom music in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

First, a player will need to acquire either a .ogg or a .mp3 file that they wish to use. They can download it from the internet or use software to make their own, as it doesn't matter how they acquire it. As long as the file isn't corrupted, it should work in GTA San Andreas. Other file types don't work without mods, but that shouldn't be an issue given how easy .mp3 files are to work with.

The player will then need to place the desired files in "My Documents > Rockstar Games > GTA > User Music" (This is the default option; players who change directories will have to find it elsewhere). Players can put hundreds of User Tracks (an alternate term for custom music) under this directory, and GTA San Andreas should be able to play all of them.

Finally, the player has to start GTA San Andreas and go to "Options." They then have to go to "Audio Config" and select the "User Track Options."

"Automatic Media Scan" should be turned on for future use but otherwise, the player should select "Scan User Tracks."

If nothing is corrupted, everything should work fine. Players aren't required to have commercials, DJs, or a similar number of songs to the other radio stations to get custom music enabled.

Where to find custom music in-game

GTA San Andreas players can also find custom music in-game (Image via GTA Forums)

To find custom music in-game, a player should first find a vehicle. They should then go to the radio station "User Track Player."

Players seeking to enable custom music in different versions of GTA San Andreas have to use a different method.