GTA San Andreas vehicle (car/bike/helicopter) cheat codes

Many gamers have fond memories of GTA San Andreas, one of the iconic games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise. This title usually kicks in the sense of nostalgia as gamers play through the story of Carl Johnson ‘CJ’.

Many users remember playing this game with a piece of paper beside them, which had cheat codes written on it. These codes add a sense of quirkiness to this title as players usually use them to wreak havoc in the vast open-world.

GTA San Andreas vehicles cheat codes

Here is a list of cheat codes for vehicles in GTA San Andreas on PC and Android. Players can enter these cheat codes while playing or in the pause menu. For the Android platform, they need a keyword that supports the overlay feature to enter the code.

ROCKETMAN – Spawn a Jetpack

– Spawn a Jetpack IWPRTON – Spawn a Rhino

– Spawn a Rhino OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn a Bloodring Banger

– Spawn a Bloodring Banger JQNTDMH – Spawn a Rancher

– Spawn a Rancher VROCKPOKEY – Spawn a hotring racer

– Spawn a hotring racer VPJTQWV – Spawn a Racecar

– Spawn a Racecar WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn a Romero hearse

– Spawn a Romero hearse CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn a Stretch

– Spawn a Stretch TRUEGRIME – Spawn a Trashmaster

– Spawn a Trashmaster RZHSUEW – Spawn a Caddy

– Spawn a Caddy JUMPJET – Spawn a Hydra

– Spawn a Hydra KGGGDKP – Spawn a Vortex Hovercraft

– Spawn a Vortex Hovercraft OHDUDE – Spawn a Hunter

– Spawn a Hunter FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn a Quad bike

– Spawn a Quad bike AMOMHRER – Spawna Tanker Truck

– Spawna Tanker Truck ITSALLBULL – Spawn a Bulldozer

– Spawn a Bulldozer FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn a Stunt Plane

– Spawn a Stunt Plane MONSTERMASH – Spawn a Monster

Here are some other cheat codes that the players can use while playing GTA San Andreas.

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

- Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car BAGUVIX - Infinite Health

- Infinite Health CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

- Infinite Oxygen LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

- Weapon Set 1 PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

- Weapon Set 2 UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

- Weapon Set 3 AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

- Disable Wanted Level BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

- Six Star Wanted Level CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

- Flying Cars PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather

- Sunny Weather TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather

