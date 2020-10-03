Create
GTA San Andreas vehicle (car/bike/helicopter) cheat codes

Image Credits: wallpapercave.com
Many gamers have fond memories of GTA San Andreas, one of the iconic games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise. This title usually kicks in the sense of nostalgia as gamers play through the story of Carl Johnson ‘CJ’.

Many users remember playing this game with a piece of paper beside them, which had cheat codes written on it. These codes add a sense of quirkiness to this title as players usually use them to wreak havoc in the vast open-world.

GTA San Andreas vehicles cheat codes

Here is a list of cheat codes for vehicles in GTA San Andreas on PC and Android. Players can enter these cheat codes while playing or in the pause menu. For the Android platform, they need a keyword that supports the overlay feature to enter the code.

  • ROCKETMAN – Spawn a Jetpack
  • IWPRTON – Spawn a Rhino
  • OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn a Bloodring Banger
  • JQNTDMH – Spawn a Rancher
  • VROCKPOKEY – Spawn a hotring racer
  • VPJTQWV – Spawn a Racecar
  • WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn a Romero hearse
  • CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn a Stretch
  • TRUEGRIME – Spawn a Trashmaster
  • RZHSUEW – Spawn a Caddy
  • JUMPJET – Spawn a Hydra
  • KGGGDKP – Spawn a Vortex Hovercraft
  • OHDUDE – Spawn a Hunter
  • FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn a Quad bike
  • AMOMHRER – Spawna Tanker Truck
  • ITSALLBULL – Spawn a Bulldozer
  • FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn a Stunt Plane
  • MONSTERMASH – Spawn a Monster

Here are some other cheat codes that the players can use while playing GTA San Andreas.

  • HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
  • BAGUVIX - Infinite Health
  • CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen
  • LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
  • PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
  • UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
  • AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level
  • BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level
  • CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars
  • PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather
  • TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather 

