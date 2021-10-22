GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay mechanics and new features revealed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games released another trailer for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on the 20th anniversary of GTA 3.

It was another announcement via Twitter. Their Newswire article also gives players further clarification on what they should expect to see in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Interestingly enough, it seems like an earlier leak was right on the money regarding the content showcased today.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will have some release dates for the player to consider. First, it will have a digital release on November 11 for the following stores:

PlayStation Store

Microsoft Store (Xbox)

Nintendo eShop

Rockstar Games Launcher

It will also have a physical release date on December 7 for the following consoles:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Rockstar Games reveals GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay mechanics and new features

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

It's only 58 seconds long, but it gives GTA fans ample time to get an idea of how this remaster will work. The primary purpose of this trailer is that it lets players know how GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition looks.

There is still much Rockstar Games has to announce regarding the specific details, but gamers have plenty to look at at first glance. The graphics are noticeably different from the original games (resembling something one would find with a mod).

However, Rockstar Games also detailed some new changes on their website, which will be covered below.

List of new gameplay mechanics and features

Sweet doing a Drive-By (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition isn't a 1:1 port of the original games. There are some new enhancements to consider, such as:

GTA 5-style controls

Better shooting mechanics

GTA San Andreas will have a more polished drive-by feature

Radio wheel

Weapon wheel

Enhanced navigation with the mini-map

Players can immediately restart failed missions

New Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments

Rockstar Games doesn't specify the exact improvements, but players can get a general idea from this list. Some new enhancements, such as radio and weapon wheels, are easy to figure out.

The video trailer doesn't explicitly reveal any of this information. Instead, it's all found on Rockstar Games' news article in a text format. Here are some platform-specific features to keep in mind:

Nintendo Switch users can utilize Gyro controls for aiming. They can also use the touch screen to zoom in, pan, and complete other menu options.

PC players can use NVIDIA DLSS.

PS5 and Xbox Series X will have 4K Resolution and 60 FPS

Other gameplay notes

Rockstar Games released a myriad of screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is still largely similar to the three GTA games that comprise it. It still features the lovable voice acting from nearly two decades ago, with nothing changed on that front. The missions still seem to proceed like they'd normally do, as well.

GTA 3 has the most to gain from GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also Read

Rockstar Games has stated that GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition uses Unreal Engine. It will still maintain that classic charm some gamers remember, but with some modern enhancements to make it appeal to a new generation.

It's worth noting that the digital versions of these games are no longer available in some digital retailers. Hence, players who don't own the original games must buy GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition to enjoy it via digital means.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited the recent news regarding GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition? Yes No 2 votes so far