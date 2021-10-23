5 GTA Vice City radio stations that fans are excited to listen to in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City is a classic in today's age. With the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, many fans are excited to dive back into the game and enjoy one of their favorite games.

For many players, one of the most memorable things about GTA Vice City has to be the Radio stations. No matter what vehicle players steal in Vice City, there is always the radio that keeps them entertained.

Players can either enjoy these tracks in vehicles or by checking the audio menu while the game is paused. GTA Vice City uses soundtracks to add more of a cinematic feel to the game.

This approach was introduced to the series in GTA Vice City. Players can enjoy Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" when they enter their first vehicle at the start of the game.

There are 10 different radio stations in the game and one customizable station where players can add their own music.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Top radio stations from GTA Vice City we would like to see in the game

5) Flash FM

Flash FM is a radio station in GTA Vice City. The radio station is hosted by Toni, and it plays pop music.

Hall and Oates - "Out of Touch" (1984)

Wang Chung - "Dance Hall Days" (1982)

Michael Jackson - "Billie Jean" (1982) *

Laura Branigan - "Self Control" (1984)

Go West - "Call Me" (1985)

INXS - "Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)" (1985)

Bryan Adams - "Run to You" (1984)

Electric Light Orchestra - "Four Little Diamonds" (1983)

Yes - "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (1983)

The Buggles - "Video Killed the Radio Star" (1979)

Aneka - "Japanese Boy" (1981)

Talk Talk - "Life's What You Make It" (1986)

The Outfield - "Your Love" (1985)

Joe Jackson - "Steppin' Out" (1982)

The Fixx - "One Thing Leads to Another" (1983)

Lionel Richie - "Running with the Night" (1983)

4) Fever 105

Fever 105 is a radio station in GTA Vice City. The station is hosted by Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit and plays disco, soul, funk and R&B.

The Whispers - "And the Beat Goes On" (1979)

Fat Larry's Band - "Act Like You Know" (1982)

Oliver Cheatham - "Get Down Saturday Night" (1983)

Pointer Sisters - "Automatic" (1983)

René & Angela - "I'll Be Good" (1985)

Mary Jane Girls - "All Night Long" (1983)

Rick James - "Ghetto Life" (1981)

Michael Jackson - "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" (1982) *

Evelyn "Champagne" King - "Shame" (1977)

Teena Marie - "Behind the Groove" (1980)

Mtume - "Juicy Fruit" (1983)

Kool & the Gang - "Summer Madness" (1974)

Indeep - "Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life" (1982)

3) Wave 103

Wave 103 is a radio station in GTA Vice City. This radio station is hosted by Adam First and features new wave, synthpop and post-punk.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood - "Two Tribes" (1984)

Sigue Sigue Sputnik - "Love Missile F1-11" (1986)

Gary Numan - "Cars" (1979)

The Human League - "(Keep Feeling) Fascination" (1983)

Blondie - "Atomic" (1979)

Nena - "99 Luftballons" (1983)

Kim Wilde - "Kids in America" (1981)

Tears for Fears - "Pale Shelter" (1983)

Corey Hart - "Sunglasses at Night" (1983)

ABC - "Poison Arrow" (1982)

A Flock of Seagulls - "I Ran (So Far Away)" (1982)

The Psychedelic Furs - "Love My Way" (1982)

Animotion - "Obsession" (1984)

Spandau Ballet - "Gold" (1983)

Thomas Dolby - "Hyperactive!" (1984)

Romeo Void - "Never Say Never" (1981)

2) V-Rock

V-Rock is a radio station in GTA Vice City. This radio station is hosted by Lazlow and plays hard rock and heavy metal.

Twisted Sister - "I Wanna Rock" (1984)

Mötley Crüe - "Too Young to Fall in Love" (1983)

Quiet Riot - "Cum On Feel the Noize" (1983)

The Cult - "She Sells Sanctuary" (1985)

Ozzy Osbourne - "Bark at the Moon" (1983) *

Love Fist - "Dangerous Bastard" (Allan Walker)

Iron Maiden - "2 Minutes to Midnight" (1984)

Loverboy - "Working for the Weekend" (1981)

Alcatrazz - "God Blessed Video" (1985)

Tesla - "Cumin' Atcha Live" (1986)

Autograph - "Turn Up the Radio" (1984)

Megadeth - "Peace Sells" (1986)

Anthrax - "Madhouse" (1985)

Slayer - "Raining Blood" (1986)

Judas Priest - "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" (1982)

Love Fist - "Fist Fury" (Allan Walker)

David Lee Roth - "Yankee Rose" (1986)

1) MP3 Player/Tape Deck

In GTA Vice City, players can make their own radio station to enjoy while playing the game. In order to do that, players need to locate the game files of GTA Vice City and add their favorite tracks to the folder (i.e. Program Files\Rockstar Games\Grand Theft Auto Vice City\mp3).

Players can add as many songs as they want to the radio in the game but they need to make sure that they are only using Mp3 files.

