In 2001, there was a mass exodus in pro wrestling as numerous wrestlers joined WWE from WCW after the former bought out the latter. The likes of Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page joined from WCW, but a few wrestlers chose not to join WWE.

One of them was Disco Inferno, a two-time WCW World Television Champion and a Tag Team champion in the promotion. Disco was a recent guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with host Dr. Chris Featherstone.

On the show, he spoke about numerous things, including the reason why chose not to join WWE.

Disco Inferno on why decided to not join WWE after WCW was bought out

Disco said that he had conversations with John Laurinaitis, who had also made the switch from WCW to WWE. But, he decided to wrestle elsewhere as he was burned out after spending years on the road.

"When we were changing over, I had just the third - the last year of my contract kicked in, right, so I was due to get paid for three months, you know, pretty good chunk of change. Most of the guys went to WWE, right? I was burned out. I spent nine months of the last year helping to write the shows. So I was like coming home, going into meetings... I was just burned out. I wanted to just... full time is seven straight years, basically. I had a three to four-month period where my back was hurt but for seven straight years I was on Monday. Not on the show, but I was traveling and I just got burned out. There were a couple of phone conversations between me and Johnny Ace (John Laurinaitis), but nothing... I was getting paid a decent chunk of change to go to Australia. So, you know, 'wow', if you're going to pay that much. So I started doing that stuff."

Disco Inferno alluded to this stint with Australian-based promotion World Wrestling All-Stars, where he wrestled for a bit, before joining TNA. He still occasionally wrestles.

