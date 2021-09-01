5 best cars in GTA Vice City Stories

GTA Vice City Stories is the last game by Rockstar Games in the 3D universe. The game was a prequel to the 2002 classic, GTA Vice City. GTA Vice City Stories was originally released as a PSP exclusive but was later ported to the PS2.

GTA Vice City Stories is the tenth installment of the GTA Series. The game was released on October 31, 2006. It is based on a fictional version of Miami called Vice City.

The storyline of GTA Vice City Stories is based two years before the events in GTA Vice City. In this game, players play Victor Vic Vance, who is a minor character that is featured in GTA Vice City. The game had many similarities to GTA Vice City as they were based around the same time, such as the same map, similar cars, and even graphics.

With GTA being a game in which maximum priority is given to the vehicles, this article lists the five best cars in GTA Vice City Stories.

Top 5 cars in GTA Vice City Stories

5) The Stallion

The Stallion is a muscle car in GTA Vice City Stories that is based on the Oldsmobile Cutlass. It is a classic car that has been in the series since the 2D era and is known for its ability to perform drifts and doughnuts. The Stallion is mostly a style icon in the game, and it also has good performance with a respectable top speed.

4) The Voodoo

The Voodoo is a crowd-favorite car, and it is also preferred by gangs in GTA Vice City. The car is based on the 1960 Chevrolet Impala. The Voodoo has a low center of gravity which gives it amazing handling, and it is usually found in either a pink or grey color.

This car is the preferred gang car by the Haitians in GTA Vice City Stories, and the car can be easily found all over Vice City.

3) The Infernus

The Infernus is an iconic car that is available throughout the GTA series. The car is based on the Lamborghini Countach without the scissor doors. The Infernus is one of the fastest cars in the game.

In Vice City Stories, Lance, the protagonist's brother, owns a white Infernus, which gets destroyed in the mission Light My Pyre. This car is the vehicle of choice for many players who are looking for a good getaway car.

2) The Cheetah

The Cheetah is yet another car that is one of the fastest vehicles to get around in GTA Vice City Stories. The car is based on the Ferarri Testarossa from the mid-80s. This car is a difficult find in the game as it is only found parked in parking lots. Although the car lacks acceleration, it makes up for it with its top speed.

1) The Sabre Turbo

The Sabre Turbo is arguably the fastest car in GTA Vice City Stories. The car is based on the Ford Mustang. Players cannot change the color of the car in GTA Vice City. With its turbocharged engine, it has one of the best accelerations and top speeds in the game. This car is the best all-rounder speed and style vehicle in GTA Vice City Stories.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu