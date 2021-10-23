How will better shooting mechanics and GTA 5-style controls improve the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

In regards to the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, Rockstar has recently announced significant advancements.

A new trailer was launched in celebration of GTA 3's 20th anniversary. Fans were surprised at the graphical improvements to these classic titles. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will also be updated with modern gameplay enhancements. Rockstar listed them on their website.

While earlier games were highly regarded, they did not age well in certain aspects. The basic controls are considerably outdated now. In response, the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition now features shooting mechanics from GTA 5. It's a welcome addition to these older games.

GTA 5-style controls and better shooting will enhance the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

The importance of controls cannot be understated. What worked for older games may not be the case for modern ones. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition needs to improve on the clunky design from the originals. Otherwise, newer players wouldn't get into these games. These improvements are necessary.

The select wheel makes it convenient to choose weapons

Rockstar mentioned that the remasters will have "GTA 5-style controller layout." This includes the weapon selection wheel. Players can freely decide between different weapons. It's a seamless transition.

Older games require one to manually shift from one weapon to the next. For example, imagine if the player had the following weapons:

Weapon A: Baseball bat

Weapon B: Pistol

Weapon C: Shotgun

Weapon D: SMG

Weapon E: M4

Weapon F: Sniper Rifle

Weapon G: RPG

Perhaps the player was using the SMG against a S.W.A.T. team. Now they need the RPG to blow up a nearby helicopter. If the SMG is Weapon D, they must shift through E and F before they get to G. It wastes precious time and leaves an opening. This is very problematic if the player carries lots of weapons.

A weapon select wheel solves this problem. Instead, players can switch into a different slot very easily. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will definitely make this process better. Combat will be more fluid than in previous games.

Players have more control with their aim

Speaking of weapons, it's time to talk about the biggest problem. Older games had very rigid controls. It was hard to aim at specific enemies. Sometimes the camera would go against the player. Thus, it would become more difficult to complete missions. These classic titles needed a revamp.

Thankfully, the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition addresses these issues. It will use a GTA 5 controller layout. As a result, players should experience a better targeting system. GTA San Andreas will also feature better drive-by controls. This will allow more accessibility to newer players.

If the remasters are anything like GTA 5, that means good news. Players should be able to pick their preferred aiming style. Hopefully, they can adjust their sensitivity via the pause menu. Time will tell, but the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is looking very promising. Controls may no longer be a major obstacle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

