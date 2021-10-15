GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition to feature GTA 5-style controls and targeting system

According to reputed leakers on GTA Forums, the GTA Trilogy will use a targeting system akin to GTA 5.

A little while ago, Rockstar Games made a promise to its fans. They wanted the GTA Trilogy to retain its classic feel. However, they also wanted major gameplay enhancements. A few leakers seem to back up these recent statements. Apparently, the GTA Trilogy will feature a different targeting system.

While the classic titles still hold up, they are products of a bygone era. As a result, some of the controls can be rather clunky. A newer generation of players would need a modern experience. Thankfully, the GTA Trilogy may update its combat mechanics.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition may incorporate GTA 5-style controls and targeting system

All of this information is sourced from GTA Forums. Here's what fans should know about the upcoming GTA Trilogy.

This is what trusted sources have to say

Over at the GTA Forums, the reliable Alloc8or gave an update on recent leaks. His statements were backed up by insider TezFunz2. Alloc8or had the following to say, which was transcribed in a Tweet by TezFunz2:

gtaforums.com/topic/976221-g… GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will feature brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more.Credit: @alloc8or GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will feature brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more.

While fans have been wary of Rockstar, they can now breathe a sigh of relief. Both Alloc8or and TexFunz2 have been dependable sources of information. It appears the GTA Trilogy will have a lot of work done.

The new control scheme may also extend to movement and cameras. Older games were more rigid in this regard. It could lead to significant improvements in the gameplay. Time will tell when Rockstar plans to drop a new trailer. Needless to say, fans really want to see this in action.

How targeting works in GTA 5

GTA 5 has different aiming styles. For example, players can use the traditional GTA style. Coupled with that, there is also assisted aiming for beginners, and last but not least, there is free aim. This gives players different strategic approaches.

One has plenty of options to consider. It all depends on their combat preferences. These new targeting styles make it more appealing to all kinds of players. Whether someone is a newbie or an expert, they will find something that works for them. Indubitably, the GTA 5 targeting system is versatile and multifaceted.

Of course, this has big implications for the GTA Trilogy. These leaks may indicate more than just resolution upgrades. Rockstar seems rather serious about making the remasters work.

What this means for the GTA Trilogy

The older games were rather stiff with the controls. For modern generations, GTA 5 made combat more fluid with their control scheme. Rockstar did say the following on their Newswire:

"The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including... modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles."

The GTA Trilogy is looking to significantly alter the gameplay. For many fans of the franchise, this will be a major improvement. GTA forums did mention that there are more surprises along the way. As it stands, this recent news is a very welcome one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

