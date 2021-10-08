GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version release announced

Rockstar Games promises special surprises this month, as GTA Online finally has a release announcement for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It has been announced that the release will be set for March. This will be around the same period that GTA 5 makes its way to next-gen consoles. For the first time since 2013, GTA Online will be a standalone title. Fans have been waiting for the standalone PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions for quite some time.

This is exciting news for GTA Online fans. The NetBet website suggests that GTA Online earned $911,000,000 within the past year. This is undoubtedly a big money maker for Rockstar Games. It finally hits the next-gen consoles next year.

GTA Online versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Release announcement

Rockstar Games made these official announcements on their website, à la the Newswire. Here is what PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players should know about the standalone GTA Online.

What is known so far

GTA Online will arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next March, along with the enhanced and expanded GTA 5. Rockstar had the following to say:

"We are also looking at ways to improve the GTA Online experience for new and returning players in the upcoming release of GTA Online"

They state that players should stay tuned for upcoming news within the next few months. GTA Online is going to be updated in a big way as Rockstar is looking to improve several of its facets. It remains to be seen what these big changes will be. At least PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have a release announcement.

There will be more to come in the future

In addition to GTA Online being a standalone title, Rockstar claims to have more surprises in store. Players will have to stay tuned. In the meantime, the company does want to communicate what's going on.

This is all in celebration of the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. This legendary game is what started it all for the series. Rockstar wants to commemorate this special occasion with a few big reveals. The GTA Online release announcement for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is one of them.

Rockstar wants fans to be ecstatic about the upcoming news. This bodes well for them, given the mixed reception of GTA 5 on next-gen consoles.

