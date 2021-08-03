GTA Online's future remains secure as GTA 5 reports 150 million sales 8 years since launch

One of the gaming industry's behemoths, GTA 5, is still going strong as it recently crossed the 150 million sales mark 8 long years after its release. The game alone is estimated to have brought in over a billion dollars in revenue for Rockstar Games and its parent company Take Two Interactive.

Part of GTA 5's relentless success is definitely due to its vibrant GTA Online community that continues to play the game till date.

GTA 5 now accounts for around 42% of all GTA franchise sales

Take-Two Interactive's latest "Investor Presentation" reveals a host of details regarding GTA 5's performance over the years. The key takeaway from the presentation was that the game has crossed over 150 million copies sold. Considering that in May 2021, GTA 5 was sitting at 145 million copies sold, the 8 year old title ships more in a quarter than most brand new titles do in launch weeks.

Rockstar attributes this continued success to the amount of DLC that GTA Online continues to receive. Here are some of the key success metrics shared by Take-Two regarding the game:

Grand Theft Auto 5:

Over 150 million units sold-in to date

Reached $1 billion in retail sales, faster than any entertainment release in history

Best-selling game of the decade in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales

Expanded and enhanced version (for Gen 9 consoles) launching on 11/11/2021

Grand Theft Auto Online:

Constantly evolving

Regular release of free updates (over 40 to date)

Free with every copy of Grand Theft Auto V

Standalone version launching on 11/11/2021

GTA 5 now counts for around 42% of the Grand Theft Auto franchise's 350 million units sold. With no sign of GTA 6 for a couple more years, Rockstar seems keen to keep their foot on the pedal regarding GTA Online and its multiple free updates every year.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition will mark the game's release on the third generation of hardware when it launches on November 11th, 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S/X.

