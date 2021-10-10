What can fans expect from the GTA trilogy?

With the recent announcement of the GTA trilogy, fans can only rely on a few statements from Rockstar.

Not much else is known about the project. It has been leaking extensively over the past few months. Fans knew it was only a matter of time before the reveal. While Rockstar finally confirmed its existence, they didn't give much detail. There is currently no gameplay footage.

Some fans are excited about the recent news. Meanwhile, others are rather cynical. Rockstar has let down fans before, especially with GTA 5 and Online. But at the very least, they seem to be taking it seriously.

Here is what fans need to expect from the GTA Trilogy

The GTA trilogy is finally a reality. However, there is little information available. Rockstar did provide a few details on what to expect. All direct quotes from Rockstar are taken from their Newswire.

Rockstar's official statement can shed light into the matter

Rockstar used an interesting choice of words when describing the GTA trilogy. They wanted to work on the following:

"...graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles."

The key takeaway is "modern gameplay enhancements." This goes beyond a simple resolution fix. Perhaps Rockstar may upgrade these older games with quality-of-life. For example, GTA 3 can have a moving camera. Time will tell what these enhancements will be.

Rockstar still wants to maintain the same look and feel. Nonetheless, they promised fans a better experience with the definitive edition. The GTA trilogy will be available on all current gaming platforms.

Fans should maintain their expectations

Unfortunately, players are still waiting on the first gameplay trailer. The GTA trilogy can either be a fan service or a disappointment.

Keep in mind that Rockstar Games has burnt out players in the past. When they dropped the GTA 5 trailer last month, fans immediately pushed back. Rockstar promised gameplay enhancements, but all they were given was "seamless character switching."

Most GTA YouTubers prefer to stay cautiously optimistic. Similarly, most comment sections like to remind others to be careful with expectations. Players should form an opinion until a gameplay trailer is revealed. It would make a big difference for the GTA trilogy.

Nonetheless, there is excitement in the air

Fans are excited for the first time since the Los Santos Tuners update. The GTA trilogy has been sought after for several years. Players don't want to be let down with a disappointing gaming experience but they will have to patiently wait a little bit longer.

The GTA trilogy can finally introduce a new generation to older classics. While those games can still hold up, there are a few issues. A remastered version can address these problems. More importantly, fans want to keep the memory of these games alive. It's that important to them.

The next few weeks and months will be very interesting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

